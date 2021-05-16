N$600 000 to train youth in trading

Cash up for grabs!

16 May 2021 | Economics

Old Mutual signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) to train Namibian youth in Capital Markets trading to the tune of N$200 000 a year supporting the Namibian Scholars' Investment Challenge (NSIC), over the next three years.
Old Mutual’s sponsorship investment is channelled towards the prize money of the NSIC, a competition that was initiated by the NSX in 1998 to introduce university students and grade 10 to 12 learners to investments in shares.
As a financial services provider with dual listings on the JSE and NSX, it is imperative for Old Mutual to help build capacity and skills in the field of Capital Markets.
“This fun and interactive competition is also a better way to improve financial literacy levels amongst the Namibian youth,” says Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual.
According to NSX chief executive Tiaan Bazuin, the entity welcomes Old Mutual as the principal sponsor over the next three years, saying that the prize money has sparked a visible increase of participating teams.
“This competition is an ideal opportunity for future income earners in Namibia to learn at an early stage about share trading, risks and benefits so that they become familiar with the operations of the financial markets. A good knowledge of financial markets, the investments and options available should be a prerequisite for the financial success of any individual,” Bazuin says.
Bazuin adds that companies sponsoring this competition not only underwrite financial literacy goals, but also contribute to paving a career path for the participating scholars, which will ultimately lead to a wider participation and lay a foundation for long-term sustainable growth of the domestic capital market.

More support
Other companies that have confirmed monetary or in-kind sponsorships towards the hosting of the 2021 NSIC are Simonis Storm Securities (Pty) Ltd, Namibia Savings & Investment Association, the Financial Literacy Initiative, as well as FutureMedia.
It must also be noted that the FLI and AIESEC has been assisting the NSX with organising of the scholar’s competition since 2017, he said.
The registration for the 2021 competition closed on 7 May 2021 with 134 teams that have entered, consisting of 3-4 members per team. Participants have been provided with a fictitious N$500 000 to buy and sell listed shares on the NSX from 10 May 2021 to 22 October 2021. While participants received a starter pack consisting of basic information and a glossary on financial terminologies, participants have been tasked to do proper research and to apply analytical and good investment decision making with the aim of increasing the value of their portfolio by the end of the trading date.
This year, parts of the NSIC will be hosted virtually, as it promises to be even more exciting based on the number of companies that have come on board to offer either monetary or in-kind support, which enabled a number of improvements to streamline the competition logistics.
The top five performing accounts each wins a cash deposit into an Old Mutual Unit Trust account.
A total of N$115 000 is up for grabs, which has been allocated as follows: N$50 000 for first place, N$30 00 for second, N$20 000 for third, N$10 000 for fourth spot, and N$5 000 for the fifth place.
Additionally, all registered teams that take part until the end of the challenge will receive Certificates of Participation to add on their CV’s as a skill set that will leverage their competitiveness when they start applying for jobs.
To follow your school or university teams’ progress, visit www.nsx.com.na

