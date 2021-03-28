NAC in the black – Jooste

28 March 2021 | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially solvent and remains able to pay its debts.
Jooste said this while responding to questions in the National Assembly by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit. He said as of 31 December 2020, NAC’s total assets were valued at N$2.7 billion, and its current assets were N$253 million, whilst its obligations to third parties were only N$91 million.
“It is noteworthy to take cognisance of the fact that NAC’s financial position is undoubtedly solvent, so much so that it has never had to borrow from any financial institution and/or capital markets in its entire period of existence from inception to date,” Jooste said.
He said it is common cause that the revenue that has been generated by airport operators and other players in the aviation industry has been considerably diminished on account of the Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the aviation and cognate economic sectors and in most countries, airport operators have relied on government assistance as well as the use of existing reserves.
This, he said, unfortunately, is the same situation with NAC as over the past year NAC has utilised its existing reserves as well as some assistance from the government to fund its operational and capital expenditure obligations.
“Although the effects of Covid continue to be felt, NAC is optimistic that its financial situation, which is not dissimilar to that of other airport operators worldwide, will gradually improve once travelling gradually normalises,” he said.
Jooste added that the fact that airlines such as Ethiopian Airways and Eurowings have resumed passenger services and the Turkish Airline commenced cargo operations, while others have increased the frequency and expanded their operations at airports operated by NAC, Westair and Airlink being cases in point; with the likes of Condor, TAAG and Comair having conveyed their intention to likewise resume operations in April/May 2021 means that NAC’s financial position is exponentially improving, commensurate with the increased aircraft movements.
He said non-aeronautical revenue generated from retail activities at NAC airports is also expected to correspondingly increase in light of increased passenger numbers, which will enable NAC to collect more revenue to buffer its reserves, thereby continuing to be a going concern, as has always been the case. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Increased focus on customers

22 hours ago | Tourism

Just over a year ago, the world was confronted by the devastating impact of Covid-19. During this period, the tourism sector was one of the...

Mudflinging in the tourism industry

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAt the centre of a dispute in the tourism industry is Nrupesh Soni, who has made several allegations against many local tourism...

Take a (weekday) break

3 weeks ago - 03 March 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence...

One stop travel shop

3 weeks ago - 02 March 2021 | Tourism

Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself.As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting...

Restructuring recommended

1 month - 17 February 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, the independent analyst Rainer Ritter prepared a report as part of an investigation by the Ministry of...

‘Domestic tourism only option’ – LTIL

3 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker (LTIL) Expo and Networking Event took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital last week, offering more than...

New look for NWR’s website

3 months ago - 04 December 2020 | Tourism

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.In light of this, Namibia Wildlife...

Book now for ‘Miles’ and more

4 months ago - 18 November 2020 | Tourism

With a few weeks left before the festive season begins, several travellers are looking forward to taking a long-deserved break after the challenging year that...

Local Tourism Is Lekker hosts expo

4 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Initiative hosts an expo and networking event from 1 to 3 December, showcasing local tourism, especially during (but not limited...

N$40 million for NWR

5 months ago - 25 October 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) received at N$40 million grant from government in the FY2020/21 Mid-Year Budget Review and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The last time...

Latest News

Mayor campaigns for developmental state...

29th of March 12:03 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the “political elite”.Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

29th of March 11:55 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Diamond Arrow for Engen Namibia

29th of March 11:48 | Business

Engen Namibia received a Diamond Arrow Award, at the annual Professional Management Review (PMR) awards ceremony which was held in the capital recently. The brand...

The basics of grazing management

29th of March 11:38 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

’n Sjiek en sjarmante Fransman...

1 hour ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPeugeot se indrukwekkende nuwe 2008 is onlangs in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel. Ons het die plaaslike bekendstelling in ’n papsopwinterwaternat Limpopo bygewoon en sommer...

Fire destroys Windhoek joinery

2 hours ago | Disasters

The Strödike joinery in Windhoek in Prosperita burned down to the ground over the weekend.The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, with...

Windhoek Central Hospital in the...

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated...

SA minsters urged to help...

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Steep learning curve for Namibian...

17 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Load More