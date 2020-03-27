NAC reorganises operations at airports

The Namibia Airports Company has reorganised operations at its airports as from 27 March to 16 April 2020, in light of the Covid-19 state of emergency.

Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is designated as a diversion airport for over-flight operations. Thus the airport will remain open with a full team of airport rescue and firefighting services in place. Skeleton staff will maintain the airport in the key areas.

Eros airport will remain open to cater for cargo flights and emergency operations. Operational hours are however reduced from 08:00 to 17:00. Similar to HKIA, the airport will have a full airport rescue and firefighting services team in place, while other team members in key operational areas will be on stand-by to render services as and when required.

The Walvis Bay international, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz and Keetmanshoop airports will be closed for operations during the lockdown period. However, the rescue and firefighting services will remain on stand-by for any emergency operations.

