NAC says it is ‘on course’

The N$250 million expansion of the Hosea Kutako International Airport is making good progress according to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC). In March, the NAC reported that the work should be completed by October. Photo NAC Facebook page

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is cleaning up its house and is in discussions about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Namibian aviation industry should deal with this challenge.

This according to board chairman Leake Hangala, during the NAC’s annual general meeting held in the capital yesterday.

“All major airports worldwide are experiencing a catastrophic slump and either have to close for a while or completely,” Hangala said, quoting a statement by the International Airports Council (ACI). “Aviation is in a precarious situation.”

Therefore, the NAC took the initiative and contacted local industry representatives to discuss a strategy – talks which are ongoing.

In the meantime, the state-owned enterprise has made progress in creating in-house order. “Today [yesterday] we are handing over the outstanding financial reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019,” Hangala said. “The just-ended reporting period should be available before the end of September.”

In addition, a “solid and functional” operating framework was created under the direction of the managing director Bisey /Uirab. “The company also adapted to the pandemic,” Hangala said. “Avoidable costs are being saved and with the exception of the expansion of the Hosea Kutako International Airport and the repair of the Eros Airport tarmac, we have put all investments on hold.

