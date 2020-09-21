NACN dishes out dollars

21 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Another 43 successful applications valued at N$777 922 have been funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) under the Arts & Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund.
In this round, the successful applicants are:
• Individuals (N$2 000 each): Evelina Kupulo, Noreen Kupulo, Mary Siliboni, Mary Kuzubuka, Regina Butungu, Vioscah Mubita, Namebo Kupulo, Mice Kalumba, Brenda Tubahite, Agnes Toumbale, Agnes Liseli, Rosa Kalumba, Mutoso Simalumbu, Patricia Mukotekwa, Janet Samusiyiwa, Peris Kamwi, Eunice Imakando, Semah Sekini, Imelda Mudia, Judith Mainga and Caroline Tubawene (all from the Zambezi region). From the Otjozondjupa region, Christine Kakupa, Hendrina Amukwa and Keja Ingenesia; Eberhard Ndara and Ruth Shimhanda (Kavango East); Shuudeni Indenikuye (Erongo); and Indongo David and Hoveka Muningandu (Khomas).
• Groups: From the Khomas region, Silver Stars Band (N$66 267), The Air Project (N$23 000), Omidi Dáfrique (N$43 300), Ctg. Mngt (N$20 000) and Vox Vitae Singers (N$61 500) from the Otjozondjupa region.
• Organisations: From the Khomas region Start Art Gallery (N$74 655), Omba Arts Trust (N$71 500), Namibia Arts Fair (N$50 000), Katutura Fashion Show (N$75 000), and E.I.S Search Television (N$30 000); From the Erongo region: Nautilus Studio (N$75 000) and Ikhoba Textiles (N$17 530); From the Omaheke region: Kalahari Wild Silk (N$75 000); and Big Ben Music (N$37 170) from Otjozondjupa.
To date, the total number of applications that have reached the NACN, stands at 1 317, which represents 1 182 individual artists, 81 organisations and 81 groups.
The NACN said that the Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Fund applications closes soon, with the call for bursaries starting on 5 October and closing on 5 November 2020. More information is available on NACN platforms (Facebook @ArtsinNam; Twitter @artscouncilnam; and Instagram @artscouncilnamibia) or http://artscouncilnam.org/ or contact: [email protected]

NACN dishes out dollars

