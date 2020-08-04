NACN hands out first relief funds
04 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment
For the first round, 35 eligible applications were received (20 individuals and 15 organisations). No group entries were received.
Funding from the first cycle will be awarded to:
Individuals (N$2 000 each): Eveson Hermann (literature promotion, Erongo); Micheal Namaseb (performing arts, Khomas); Simon Mwaundjange (visual arts, Khomas); Victor Mubiana (craft and design, Zambezi); and Willenina Hases (Craft, Khomas).
Organisations: Free Your Mind Entertainment (performing arts, Khomas) N$61 000; Ombetja Yehinga Organisation Trust (performing arts, Khomas) N$50 000; Pencilled Casting (creative industry, Khomas) N$72 500; Playaville Theatre School (performing arts, Oshikoto) N$74 200; and The Ongoma Trust (performing arts, Khomas) N$34 600.
Applications were reviewed by the Arts and Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund Committee, which consists of seven experts from the public and private sectors in the fields of art, culture, heritage, craft, music, media, and law. They are social entrepreneur André Gariseb; legal practitioner Beatrix Bianca Boois; Deputy Director in the Directorate of Culture Boyson Ngond; NACN council member Dalicia Olivier; Acting Director in the Directorate of Arts at NACN M'kariko Amagulu; Vice-Chair and NACN Council Member Shareen Thude; and Choir Director at Brothers in Christ Church in Erongo Region Silvanus Owoseb.
The next cycle results will be announced on 13 and 28 August, 17 September, and 1 and 15 October. Fund applications are open until 30 September 2020. Individual artists may apply for up to N$2 000, while groups and organisations may apply for projects up to N$75 000.
The application toolkit is available via the NACN website at http://artscouncilnam.org/ or contact: [email protected]