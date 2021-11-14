NAGN allows art to go mouldy

Windhoek • Katharina Moser



It goes without saying that valuable art with national significance are to be treated with a certain basic degree of appreciation and caution. Yet, apparently this is not applicable for the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN).

Works of art owned by the Arts Association Heritage Trust are stored in the NAGN’s basement. Some are between a 100 and 200 years old and of great cultural importance for the country. The Namibian Arts Association (NAA) is entrusted with their promotion, while the gallery is responsible for appropriate storage and safekeeping.

However, the latter does not seem to have fulfilled this task.

Anyone entering the gallery’s basement comes across sculptures and wood carvings covered in mould.

According to information, a pipe had burst at the premises around good two weeks ago, and the moisture led to the formation of mould.

Representatives of the NAA informed this publication that they had only now been informed of the incident and that no one had done anything to protect the works of art. Some employees of the NAGN tried to take safeguard the art, but each time they exposed themselves to an enormous health risk.

The gallery will now try to clean up and move the art as quickly as possible, according to representatives of the NAA. “It is unbelievable how one can treat valuable art so negligently.”

