Nakale fun run a success

10 August 2020 | Sports

The seventh event in the annual Tangeni Nakale Athletics Kids Fun Run was hailed a success on Saturday morning after more than 85 kids participated.
The event, which was initiated in March 2015 by Tangeni Nakale, a former long-distance athlete, is usually held in Okuryangava informal settlement in the capital and is aimed at encouraging young people to participate in sport, while also providing a platform for promising athletes to be identified.
On Saturday young athletes between the ages of seven and 17 competed in the 3 and 5km run at an open space along Gaddafi Street.
Nakale said that he was happy to see athletes from the community participating in the last fun run of the year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are happy that we managed to observe all the rules put in place by the sport commission with regards to hosting of sports events. Credit should be given to our loyal sponsors Marathon Sugar who are always there and assisting us with what is needed in hosting our events.”
The 3km run saw Erastus Kambala, Michael Paulus and Elia Shimbilinga ending first, second and third respectively in the boy’s category, while in the girl’s category Magreth Eixas, Leezandre Eixas and Emma Eixas from Lidar Community Foundation centre finished on the podium in that order.
The eighth edition of the Tangeni Nakale Athletics Kids Fun Run is scheduled for 6 March 2021. – Nampa

