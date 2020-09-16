Nakawa bids farewell
16 September 2020 | People
Nakawa joined Air Namibia on 1 January 2012 and has been the longest servicing spokesperson for the airline. His core responsibilities include managing the full spectrum of PR and corporate communications, championing the profile as airline’s corporate branding and serving as the primary spokesperson.
During his tenure, Nakawa created a harmonious relationship between the airline and the media and together with his team, implemented a successful online strategy that saw Air Namibia becoming one of the 10th most followed brand in Namibia on all social media platforms.
Known for his excellent oratory skills, Nakawa served as a facilitator for AGMs and seminars hosted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Africa Air Transport Association (AASA).
“It has been a true honour to serve the nation by working for the national airline. I have enjoyed my work, grew in my career, and engaged people from all corners of the world. The world out there sees Namibia as a country through the lenses of Air Namibia, so it has been our mission to ensure our stakeholders get the correct message, always.”
In future, all communication needs can be directed to Twaku Kayofa, Air Namibia’s corporate communications officer at 061 299 6270 or [email protected]