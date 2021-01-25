Nam boasts best roads again

For the fifth consecutive year, Namibia has ranked tops for road infrastructure. Photo Pixabay

For the fifth consecutive year, Namibia retained its position of having the best roads in Africa.

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Competitive Report Index of 2020 on the quality of road infrastructure, Namibia remains unchallenged when it comes to good quality roads with a score of 5.2 out of 7, ranking above South Africa and Rwanda, which scored a 5.0 ranking in second and third places respectively.

Globally, the country also ranked favourably at number 23, above economic giants such as China, India and Italy, which ranked at 42, 46 and 56 respectively. The United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland topped the list of best roads in the world, with a score of 6.2 each.

Namibia’s success is attributed to two important factors, namely an effective maintenance strategy on existing road infrastructure, which plays a pivotal role in prolonging its life span and the upgrading and construction of new roads, which contribute significantly to the quality of national roads.

As a State Owned Entity, the Roads Authority (RA) has reached many milestones in terms of developing and extending Namibia’s road infrastructure in all corners of the Country. This has been made possible by the commitment of the Namibian Government through the Ministry of Works and Transport, which has continuously accorded top priority to the provision of funding the development of road infrastructure.

The RA also recognises the efforts of the Road Fund Administration (RFA) for availing financial resources required to execute its mandate.

Similarly, the RA expresses its gratitude to all other stakeholders such as the KfW from Germany (developmental partner), municipalities and the road users for their contribution towards this praiseworthy achievement.

“However, this accolade comes at a time where we are receiving good rainfall, which has affected our roads, particularly in the southern regions of the country,” said RA chief executive Conrad Lutombi. “The RA will ensure that all damaged sections are restored after the rainy season has ended and where needed, drainage structures will be constructed to mitigate future damages/flooding. This will be done to keep our road network in a good condition as we strive to achieve our vision of having a sustainable road sector, which is ahead of national and regional socio-economic needs.”

