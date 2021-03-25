Nam joins netball challenge in SA
The SPAR Proteas are ranked fifth in the world, the Uganda She-Cranes seventh and the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels 23rd.
The tournament is very important for all three nations, who will all be seeking to boost their world rankings and gain international experience after a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games and the World Cup in Cape Town in 2023.
Namibian head coach Julene Meyer said her team had to use innovative methods to prepare for the tournament, because of Covid restrictions and the vast distances in Namibia. “Our immediate goal is to qualify for the pinnacle netball events and we will benefit from playing against two of Africa’s top three teams,” she said.
There will be no spectators at the matches, which will be televised live on Supersport Variety 4.