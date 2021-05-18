Nam says no to SA chicken

Namibia has suspended the importation of live poultry birds and poultry products originating from South Africa.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said that Namibia has suspended the importation of live poultry birds and poultry products originating from South Africa.

In a media statement, Chief Veterinary Officer, Albertina Shilongo said the suspension is due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which was detected by the South African Veterinary Authorities on 9 April 2021 at a commercial poultry farm and as a result, Namibia suspended importation from that specific farm on 15 April 2021. “However, recent reports from the South African Veterinary Authorities indicated that eight more commercial poultry farms got infected since the index case.”

Shilongo said that all consignments containing poultry products packed in their final packaging on or after the start of suspension which takes effect 21 days prior to the date of start of the event as per the World Health Organisation for Animal Health standards, will be refused entry into Namibia.

“The event started on 9 April 2021, thus the start of the suspension is 19 March 2021,” she said.

Shilongo said Namibia will continue to allow the importation of poultry and their products transiting through South Africa from other countries that are HPAI free, but that all issued import and transit permits to import poultry and their products originating from South Africa have been cancelled and recalled. – Nampa



