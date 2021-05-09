Nam to host UN WTO regional conference

Strengthening African brand: 14 – 16 June

09 May 2021 | Tourism

Namibia will host the United Nations World Tourism Regional Conference, aimed at branding and enhancing the image of Africa as a tourist destination next month.
The conference takes place under the theme “Strengthening Brand Africa for the Swift Recovery of the Tourism Sector” from 14 until 16 June 2021.
Speaking at the announcement, environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the conference will focus on national and regional branding to enhance the image of Africa as a tourist destination, as well as strengthen the digital marketing skills of micro, small and medium tourism enterprises, particularly in Namibia.
“All too often we see the image of Africa portrayed in a negative light. We are painted as the continent that is home to wars, poverty and forced emigration. This conference will play an important part in positioning Africa as a tourism destination of choice based on its rich cultures, spectacular scenery, wildlife as well as other attractions,” said Shifeta.

Reopening, recovery
He added that it will reposition and assist the continent as the tourism sector reopens and recovers from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shifeta said that as the sector continues to recover, skills in digital marketing will be of critical importance, noting that with the advent of the internet and social media, it is important to market on digital platforms. “The conference will also help to equip our tourism SMEs with the skills needed to capitalise on digital trends and to position them to be at the forefront of our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”
At the same event UN Regional Director for Africa at the World Tourism Organisation (WTO), Elcia Grandcourt, said the agency will give Namibia technical assistance in preparation for the conference and help source funds from key world key industries.
Approximately 150 people will participate in the conference, mainly representatives from national tourism, destination management organisations, officials from ministries responsible for tourism from African countries as well as representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises.
The conference will be held as a hybrid event with both physical and virtual participations. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Park fees increase

1 month - 09 April 2021 | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

/Ai-/Ais to reopen later

1 month - 07 April 2021 | Tourism

Following flash floods earlier this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) closed its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa.The flooding resulted in the rivers along the...

NAC in the black – Jooste

1 month - 28 March 2021 | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially...

Increased focus on customers

1 month - 28 March 2021 | Tourism

Just over a year ago, the world was confronted by the devastating impact of Covid-19. During this period, the tourism sector was one of the...

Mudflinging in the tourism industry

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAt the centre of a dispute in the tourism industry is Nrupesh Soni, who has made several allegations against many local tourism...

Take a (weekday) break

2 months ago - 03 March 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence...

One stop travel shop

2 months ago - 02 March 2021 | Tourism

Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself.As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting...

Restructuring recommended

2 months ago - 17 February 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, the independent analyst Rainer Ritter prepared a report as part of an investigation by the Ministry of...

‘Domestic tourism only option’ – LTIL

5 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker (LTIL) Expo and Networking Event took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital last week, offering more than...

New look for NWR’s website

5 months ago - 04 December 2020 | Tourism

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.In light of this, Namibia Wildlife...

Latest News

Bowling on a roll

12th of May 07:54 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local...

12th of May 07:34 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest...

14 minutes ago | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

Fire safety measures every homeowner...

11 hours ago | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Conservancy feeds their own children

11 hours ago | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

More support of Nam’s sustainable...

11 hours ago | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Tala festival off to a...

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] TALA Film Festival starts on Wednesday (12 May) and continues to 19 May, giving viewers more than 200 films and documentaries to...

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship...

16 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Africa celebrated!

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Load More