Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway train’

Juzelri Garbers of Namibia Debmarine Desert Jewels in action in the match against Uganda. Photo Reg Caldecott

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International Conference Centre on Monday, beating them 57-27 after leading 31 nine at halftime.

It was their third victory over Namibia in the tournament.

Uganda dominated throughout, although the Desert Jewels came back in the last quarter, losing it by just one goal.

“It was a runaway train,” said Namibian assistant coach Chrisna Lombard. “It was a disappointing performance. They just didn’t stick to the game plan we had worked out. We did well in the last quarter, but it was too little too late.”

The Most Valued Player, Ugandan goalkeeper Shaffie Nalwanja, said Uganda had expected a bigger challenge from Namibia. “But what we really want to do is to beat the SPAR Proteas in our final game on Wednesday.”

SA’s SPAR Baby Proteas and the President’s XII meet for the fifth time on Tuesday afternoon, before the Test match between the SPAR Proteas and Namibia at 18:00.

The game will be televised live on Supersport Variety 4.

