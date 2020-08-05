NAMAs go online

Lots of cash up for grabs

Gazza and King Tee Dee performed on stage during the 2013 edition of the NAMA’s. Photo NAMA Archive

The 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards will kick off soon, but this time live and online!

Up for grabs is a total of N$1.2 million that will be paid out, with the winner in each category receiving N$30 000, except for Best Album and Song of the Year that will each receive N$50 000, Best Male and Best Female Artist receiving N$100 000, and the Artist of the Year that will win N$200 000. The Artist of the Decade wins a cool N$150 000 and a one-year DSTV Explora subscription from Multichoice Namibia.



This follows after the event that was initially slated for 2 May 2020 at the Swakopmund Dome was postponed due to Covid-19.

However, the popular awards are now going to be delivered online over 8 weeks, starting on Saturday 15 August.

Announcing these changes, the executive committee said the 8-week event will end on 14 November 2020. “We will award four categories over a full weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday, with all mini NAMA shows starting at 16:00. All the nominees in the categories will have an opportunity to perform their nominated song which essentially gives every nominee an opportunity to perform this year. We will then announce the winners immediately after the shows and pay out prize monies to the winners.

The committee said that this year they will also give every nominee a flat participation fee of N$3 000 given that Covid-19 resulted in a loss of income for many artists. In addition, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to a Covid-19 relief fund in support of Namibian artists and the live music entertainment industry.



Buy tickets here!

According to NAMA executive chairperson Tim Ekandjo, the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people who bought a ticket via Webtickets Namibia and nationwide at Pick n Pay stores.

To view it live as it happens online on your mobile or laptop, computer or Smart TV, you will have to purchase a ticket. Thereafter you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon details to stream the show live. Your ticket gives you access to the live show in addition the ability to view the NAMA concert again up to 48 hours afterwards. All the concerts will be rebroadcast to everyone else on NBC Television as well as 3 days after the live concert.

“No guest will be allowed at the event except sponsors who will still have an opportunity to present their awards to the winners. The rest of the country can enjoy the exciting 8-weekend mini shows online at a minimal fee that will be used to raise funds for the music industry as a relief package,” Ekandjo said.



Your vote counts

The public vote for Best Pan African Artist of the Year already closed in May, but voting for the Song of the Year will continue until 14:00 Saturday 24 October 2020.

Throughout the weekends, fans will be allowed to vote for the five artists that they want to see perform again and the artist with the highest SMS votes will perform on Sunday, 8 November in the All Fan Favourite slot to officially close the NAMAs 2020 and to bid farewell to this 10-year event that has transformed the Namibian music scene.

“We would like to thank all our co-sponsors, namely the NACN, Air Namibia, Standard Bank, NDTC, Namibia Statistics Agency, NASCAM, Namibia Film Commission, Namibia Sports Commission, MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, NAMCOR, Mikel Jes, Windhoek Airport Transfer & Tours, Trip Travel, Simply You Magazine & Lifestyle Awards and MTC Windhoek Fashion Week for their generous support,” Ekandjo said.

The event is brought to you by MTC and NBC.



Line-up

15 August: Afro Pop & Best Collaboration

22 August: Best Single & Best Traditional

23 August: Best Gospel & Lifetime Achievement Award

12 September: Best House & Best Producer

13 September: Best Kwaito & Best Reggae

26 September: Best Music Video & Best Group/Duo

27 September Special NAMA Award

9 October: Best Soukous Kwasa & Best Afrikaans

10 October: Best Damara Punch & Best Oviritje

11 October: Best Rap/Hip Hop & Best R&B

24 October: Best Pan African & Song of the Year

25 October: Best Album of the Year

7 November: Best Male, Best Female Artist & Artist of the Year

8 November: Best Newcomer & Artist of the Decade

14 November: All Time Fan Favourite



For the latest news, visit www.NAMA.com.na and @NamibianAwards on Instagram and Facebook.

