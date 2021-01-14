Nambob joins the fight to save lives

14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to fight the disease in Namibia. “Keeping Covid-19 regulations in check during our clinics to ensure the safety of our team and Namibians we engage, is pivotal!” said Rolf Hansen, CAN CEO. At the same time, Hansen asked that if any fuel company/fuel stations across the country would be willing to donate diesel for CAN’s two outreach vehicles this year when they are in your town/region, they would greatly appreciate the support. In conclusion he said: “We are very appreciative of the disinfectant, sanitizer and bottled water donated by Nambob to be used during our outreaches this year.” Pictured with Hansen, is Abigail Smit of Nambob Namibia at the handing over of the items. Photo contributed

