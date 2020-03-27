NAMBTS needs you now!

27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.
This is due to the state of emergency declared by the president which is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and which led to the closing of schools, universities and other institutions. The knock-on effect was that this led to NAMBTS cancelling many blood drives, which led to a 50% reduction in blood collections.
The ministry of health and social services wishes to inform the public that coronavirus cannot be transmitted to donors and the general public through blood donations or a blood transfusion, as respiratory viruses are generally not known to be transmitted by donation or transfusion.
The biggest challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic is to maintain sufficient stocks of blood for patients in need.
Furthermore, the ministry assures prospective donors that it is safe to donate blood and that NAMBTS has implemented all necessary safety measures to ensure donor clinics environment are safe enough to protect blood donors from contracting the illness.

