NamBTS needs your blood

Addressing myths

18 January 2021 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]

The Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) announced an extreme blood shortage at the end of 2020, and pleads with Namibians to donate blood.
This is the result of fewer donations made last year due to Covid-19 myths relating to blood donations as well as Covid-19 related restrictions preventing blood drives.
“All blood types are important to maintain an adequate supply for hospitals across the country. There is however a greater need for the O blood type because it is compatible with patients of other blood types and more than 50% of blood donated around the country should be O-type blood. It is also important to emphasise that this is the blood type that is transfused to patients in emergency cases,” says Titus Shivute, the supervisor of donor recruitment and public relations at NamBTS.
Despite fewer recorded trauma incidents such as road accidents and alcohol related injuries, there is still a huge need for blood.
“Mothers experiencing complications during pregnancy and birth, premature infants, burn victims, cancer patients, patients with chronic illnesses, surgery patients and others with renal, cardiac, liver and blood conditions all required blood products during December and January. Illnesses, accidents and medical complications do not have a peak season and therefore we at NamBTS count on all donors to donate to avoid a blood shortage,” Shivute emphasises.
Myths debunked
According to Shivute, myths surrounding blood donation are widespread.
“One we often hear is that ‘I don’t have enough blood’.” The truth is that an average adult has between 4 and 6 litres of blood depending on their weight. “NamBTS only takes about 450ml of blood and this amount is easily replenished by a healthy adult body.”
Shivute also refuted claims that NamBTS works for profits due to the fact that donors donate blood at no cost, but that patients who need blood are billed for it. “Whilst the donor’s gift to the patient is free, substantial costs are incurred to collect, test, process and deliver each unit, and these have to be recovered.”
He compared collecting blood to doing the same with water when it rains.
“You can collect water for free when it rains. However, if you want it to come out of a tap in your house during the dry months, you have to pay for it to be stored, purified and piped to you when you need it. Payment is for the service and infrastructure necessary, to deliver something that started off entirely free and safely to the right place at the right time!”
Shivute points out that costs relative to the recruitment of eligible donors such as advertising and education campaigns make up an estimated 7% of NamBTS’s budget.
Information and communication technology (ICT), vehicle fleet, staff and motivation and educational materials such as pamphlets at blood donation centres nationwide make up 33% of the costs incurred.
The blood bags used when collecting blood account for 9% of costs incurred and not all collected blood is suitable for use. Testing for antibodies and diseases transmissible by blood transfusion accounts for 28% of costs incurred.
In order to cover the abovementioned costs, NamBTS must charge for blood.
So, do the right thing and donate today!

Similar News

 

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Covid stats in the spotlight

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Minor amendments to Covid-19 regulations

4 days ago - 13 January 2021 | Health

The measures announced on 23 December 2020 to control and prevent Covid-19 lapse at midnight tonight, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula saying earlier today...

Beste MIV-behandelingsopsies vir pasgeborenes

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Health

Navorsers van die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) is op soek na die veiligste en doeltreffendste behandeling vir babas met ’n hoё risiko om MIV op te...

Another set of wheels for EMA

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

EMA Rescue Service recently received their second ambulance for Windhoek and that will serve the public and assist everyone in case of an emergency, no...

Hepatitis-E slows down

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new hepatitis-E fatalities have been reported in Namibia since 3 March, when the death toll stood at 65. The Covid-19 pandemic has...

Children face trifecta of threats amidst Covid

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] for the direct consequence of the Covid-19 itself, children face interruption in essentialservices and increasing poverty and inequality.During the World Children’s Day...

Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

1 month - 20 November 2020 | Health

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on...

Namibia included in international diabetes program

2 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

TB-studie werp lig op siekte ontwikkeling

2 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Latest News

Now is the time to...

18th of January 14:50 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

18th of January 14:36 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

1 hour ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

13 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Flooding worries continue

1 day - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Load More