Namcol, Education take hands

12 April 2021 | Education

The education ministry spent around N$27 million available to develop online teaching and learning material to counter the effects brought on by Covid-19 on the sector.
Speaking to Nampa, the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp said they have partnered with the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) to develop online teaching and learning materials for Grade 8 to Grade 11 and the new advanced system.
Steenkamp said the spending on and development of online material came about when the ministry was caught off-guard by the pandemic early last year, when it was forced to halt teaching and learning, and look at ways to continue with education during the outbreak.
In a bid to transform teaching and learning into an online format, Steenkamp said N$15 million was availed from the ministry’s 2020/2021 operational budget for Namcol to develop a full syllabus and transform the curriculum’s teaching and learning lessons into online content. The transition comprised audio-visual materials, scripts and lessons for different types of online modes.
Some N$2 million was availed to acquire 250 laptops that were used for the training of all teachers that formed part of the project and developed the content.
Due to the influx of learners that failed Grade 12 last year, the ministry availed N$4 million to Namcol for admission while N$6 million was provided to develop content for the advanced system as well as for the licensing and broadcast fees with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) of the material on its educational channel.
Namcol director Heroldt Murangi confirmed the project, saying that they approached the ministry during the first lockdown in 2020, where after discussions started on how it can assist with the development of the online content.
He said that NAMCOL travelled to all 14 regions to train the teachers that assisted with producing the content, which will soon be available on NAMCOL’s notes master online platform. – Nampa

