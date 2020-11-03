NAMCOL opens campus at Gobabis

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate officially inaugurated the new NAMCOL campus at Gobabis. Pictured with him is NAMCOL director, Dr Heroldt Murangi. Photo contributed

The Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL) inaugurated phase 1 of its sub-regional office in Gobabis last week.

The campus, named after the late Chief Hosea Kutako at a cost of N$7.3 million, features four classrooms named after prominent members of society who hae contributed to the education sector in Namibia. In addition, the campus consist of offices, ablution facilities, a storeroom, fencing consisting of Razo wire for safety, security lights on the premises and a guard-house.

Speaking at the inauguration, governor of the Omaheke region, Pijoo Nganate, said that for over 22 years, NAMCOL has played a significant role in the lives of many Namibians through the provision of learning opportunities to upgrade levels of general education, and professional and vocational skills.

“This new facility provides an improved learning environment for students of the Omaheke region that make up about 3 000 of the total NAMCOL learner population. Educators should increasingly be aware of the interaction between physical space and learning environment. Modern facilities improve not only the college’s physical environment, but also its learning culture.”

Given the huge investment made, Nganate called on every person using the facilities to take care of it, and to protect it against vandalism, as it still needs to benefit generations to come.

Speaking at the same event, Namcol director Dr Heroldt Murangi, said that the inauguration is a proud moment for the NAMCOL family.

“We are indebted to the Gobabis Town Council for offering land almost 10 years ago at an affordable price of less than N$300 000. I believe this price was offered to us by the Council because of the high value they attach to the upliftment of the socio-economic conditions of members of the society they serve.”

He also thanked the Otjozondjupa regional council, for acceding to NAMCOL’s request of using existing government architectural drawings and also to avail the human resources to monitor the project on their behalf.



Countrywide developments

Murangi said that since the inception of NAMCOL in 1997, the new facility is an addition to other facilities constructed at other towns such as Otjiwarongo, Rundu, Ongwediva and Windhoek topping the list in terms of construction value of close N$ 80 million.

“Our motto is to ‘Take Education to the People’, but this will not be accomplished if our presence is not felt in all 14 political regions. Infrastructural development is a key strategic objective for our institution, hence I am pleased to inform this assembly that we have acquired land to the value of N$2 million in Walvis Bay; in Opuwo for N$200 000; the Hardap Regional Council offered us land at no cost which is currently being registered in own name; NAMDEB offered us land with buildings in Oranjemund; and finally we are in discussion with CoW, Outapi, Eehana and Katima Mulilo town councils to acquire more land for future development in order to take our services and programmes closer to our people.”

The campus was named in honour of Chief Hosea Kutako who hailed from the Omaheke region and is regarded as one of the most well-known nationalist leaders in Africa and as a transformational leader. He was born at Okahurimehi in the vicinity of Mount Etjo, while the seat of his chieftaincy was situated at the settlement of Toasis in the Aminuis area.

