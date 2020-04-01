NAMDIA comes on board

NAMDIA, through its foundation, allocated N$2 million for the fight against Covid-19. Thus far, the funds have been allocated as follows:

• N$1 million to government’s National Disaster Fund

• N$200 000 to the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum

• N$150 000 to the City of Windhoek

• N$50 000 fuel supply for Ambulance Services

• N$100 000 water provision to the vulnerable communities

• 500 sanitizer bottles to the Robert Mugabe Clinic and

• Food parcels worth N$50 000 to be distributed to the vulnerable communities.

The remaining funds will be strategically assigned to more projects and initiatives as the battle against the virus advances.

