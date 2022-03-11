Namfisa wins Diamond arrow

11 March 2022 | Business

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has been awarded the Diamond Arrow Award (first place) for Supervisory Authority in Namibia for its contribution to the economic growth and development.
Namfisa’s operations are premised around good corporate governance, stakeholder engagement and operational efficiency.
Chief executive Kenneth Matomola congratulated his staff and stakeholders for contributing to this award. “Namfisa’s success is attributed to the collaboration, diligence and commitment of our employees and the support from our key stakeholders, namely, the Minister of Finance and his team as well as the entities regulated and supervised by Namfisa.”
The PMR award recognises excellence in the public and private sector. The results are based on an annual survey and public perceptions that measure companies, institutions, government entities and individuals on their contribution to economic growth and development of the country, levels of management expertise, implementation of corporate governance and levels of innovation as well as brand awareness.

