Namibia aims to be energy competitor

African Energy Week in November

28 July 2021 | Energy

Namibian government representatives, public and private sector industry executives, and
International Oil Companies (IOCs) have committed to African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking place
in Cape Town later this year.
During a recent visit to Namibia by a delegation from the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the team
met with Namibian stakeholders, gathering insight into the country’s potential energy sector and
promoting AEW 2021 as a platform to drive investment in and growth across Namibia’s energy
sector.
“By participating at AEW 2021 and taking part in the networking opportunities, the conference will
present Namibia as being set to accelerate international participation, driving economic growth and
positioning itself as an emerging energy competitor,” according to a statement.
NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the AEC, said “Namibia represents one of the most lucrative
investment destinations in Africa, with emerging oil, gas and mining industries backed by a focused
and modern regulatory framework positioning the country as a global competitor”.
According to him, the conference in November is the ideal platform for Namibia to showcase its
energy to the world, attracting significant foreign capital that will drive both the energy sector and
economic growth.
With emphasis on local content, technical and regulatory affairs, as well exploration and production,
Namibia will drive a strong narrative for investment.
Representing a relatively new oil and gas sector, and yet one with significant resources, Namibia is
open for investment and is actively seeking partners to develop its industry, establish Namibian
energy independence and security, and fast track economic growth.
Namibia’s national oil company, NAMCOR has fully committed to AEW 2021 and will host a Namibia
Pavilion at the event, showcasing the range of investment opportunities present in the sector and
providing a base for which critical knowledge about the country can be gained.
Namibia’s emerging energy sector has attracted significant attention from both IOC’s and oil and gas
explorers. “Due to the country’s favourable regulatory environment, and under the leadership of the
minister, Namibia has seen an influx in upstream activities, positioning the country as one of Africa’s
final frontiers for oil and gas exploration”.

