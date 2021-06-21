Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement, effective as from 1 April 2021.

NAFAU has gained the required 50% +1 members and is now being recognised as the Exclusive Bargaining Agent at ND, as it conforms to the provisions of the Labour Law Act and related laws.

ND managing director, Leonie Prinsloo said they are excited to embark on this journey with NAFAU which is no stranger to the O&L Group. “We are confident that this agreement will cement the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship as it recognises and acknowledges that sound and equitable relationships between employer and employees are essential for the promotion of goodwill, productivity and economic well-being of our employees while it also regulates the communication and negotiations between ND and NAFAU.”

NAFAU representative and regional co-ordinator: central region, Simon Muukapo: “The recognition and procedural agreement will pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and allow the union to provide a meaningful service to its members. I am thus pleased to sign the agreement on behalf of the union and its members and look forward to support the company with all its endeavours in accordance with the recognition agreement.”

