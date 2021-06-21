Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

21 June 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement, effective as from 1 April 2021.
NAFAU has gained the required 50% +1 members and is now being recognised as the Exclusive Bargaining Agent at ND, as it conforms to the provisions of the Labour Law Act and related laws.
ND managing director, Leonie Prinsloo said they are excited to embark on this journey with NAFAU which is no stranger to the O&L Group. “We are confident that this agreement will cement the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship as it recognises and acknowledges that sound and equitable relationships between employer and employees are essential for the promotion of goodwill, productivity and economic well-being of our employees while it also regulates the communication and negotiations between ND and NAFAU.”
NAFAU representative and regional co-ordinator: central region, Simon Muukapo: “The recognition and procedural agreement will pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and allow the union to provide a meaningful service to its members. I am thus pleased to sign the agreement on behalf of the union and its members and look forward to support the company with all its endeavours in accordance with the recognition agreement.”

Similar News

 

Melkies tests Tesla in Germany

4 days ago - 16 June 2021 | Business

The founder and owner of LEFA Transportation Services test-drove the future of transportationwhen he cruised around in a Tesla in Germany recently.Melkies Ausiku has long...

New owners for welding company

1 week ago - 09 June 2021 | Business

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced its acquisition of C&V Welding (Pty) Ltd, effective 1 March 2021.The latter will...

Business loans for Covid affected SMEs

2 weeks ago - 06 June 2021 | Business

Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes! Gawaxab has urged businesses affected by Covid-19 to apply for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loans provided by the Ministry...

Fuel unchanged, but RFA levy increased

3 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Business

While the energy ministry announced that fuel prices for June remain unchanged, the finance ministry approved an increase of 7c/l in the Road User Levy...

Future Females focus: God and financial freedom

3 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a steward of God, it is our responsibility to use God’s given resources for God-given goals and toensure that we properly manage...

Buy online here now!

3 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s new online shopping portal, DotDune, is officially open for business.The latest addition to the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) portfolio of companies, DotDune intends to...

Innovations needed now – cash up for grabs!

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Business

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000...

Optimistic about growth, opportunities in Namibia

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s mining industry boasts significant opportunities and remains one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world according to the Investment Attractiveness Index, says Cilliers...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest insurance brands’

1 month - 12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

AGOA strategy launched

1 month - 10 May 2021 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Latest News

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

21st of June 12:01 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Understanding livestock licks and feed...

21st of June 11:54 | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaLivestock farming has become more costly, and one of the costliest undertakings is livestock feed and lick supplementation.Some of the predisposing factors...

What to do when a...

21st of June 11:18 | Life Style

When leasing a property, tenants are required to receive the permission of their landlords before they may bring a pet into the home.Landlords ought to...

Climate change investment needed now

2 hours ago | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

First couple to be jabbed...

18 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

1 day - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Tributes pour in for man...

1 day - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest...

1 day - 20 June 2021 | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health...

Miller cycling up a storm...

2 days ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Load More