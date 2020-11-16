Namibia included in international diabetes program

Namibia is one of 39 African and Asian countries who has doctors enrolled in the Merck Foundation's Diabetes Blue Points Program. Photo: for illustration purposes/ Pixabay

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation expanded their ‘Diabetes Blue Points Program’ to more countries.



Namibia is one of 39 African and Asian countries included in the program. In light of this and across these countries, close to 500 doctors have been enrolled for a one-year diploma or two-year master’s degree to build diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrinology capacity.



Namibia’s Dr Beata Haulofu has enrolled for a PG Diploma Diabetes, and says she is very happy to be a part of the program. “This program will enable me to properly manage patients, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with this health burden.”



Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, said that their aim is to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes, hypertension and endocrinology care across the three continents. “We will expand to more countries in the coming year,” she said.



“It is important to mention that over 120 doctors have successfully completed the specialty training already. The trained doctors will be able to establish diabetes clinic in their health centre or hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their respective communities. This will significantly help the people living with health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases,” Kelej said, adding that it should be noted that these patients also fall under the coronavirus high risk group.