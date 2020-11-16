Namibia included in international diabetes program

16 November 2020 | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation expanded their ‘Diabetes Blue Points Program’ to more countries.

Namibia is one of 39 African and Asian countries included in the program. In light of this and across these countries, close to 500 doctors have been enrolled for a one-year diploma or two-year master’s degree to build diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrinology capacity.

Namibia’s Dr Beata Haulofu has enrolled for a PG Diploma Diabetes, and says she is very happy to be a part of the program. “This program will enable me to properly manage patients, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with this health burden.”

Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, said that their aim is to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes, hypertension and endocrinology care across the three continents. “We will expand to more countries in the coming year,” she said.

“It is important to mention that over 120 doctors have successfully completed the specialty training already. The trained doctors will be able to establish diabetes clinic in their health centre or hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their respective communities. This will significantly help the people living with health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases,” Kelej said, adding that it should be noted that these patients also fall under the coronavirus high risk group.

Similar News

 

TB-studie werp lig op siekte ontwikkeling

2 weeks ago - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Grieving parents sue health ministry for millions

2 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] pair of grieving parents is suing the health ministry for between N$2 million and N$3 million for breach of duties and gross...

US donates face shields, swabs

3 weeks ago - 20 October 2020 | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of...

Poverty fuels skin disease

4 weeks ago - 20 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Confronting pandemic fears

1 month - 16 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] the normalisation of Covid-19 over the past year, stigmatisation has waned but experts caution that confronting fear-based discrimination must remain a priority...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

Innoverende Covid-behandeling red lewens, bespaar hulpbronne

1 month - 08 October 2020 | Health

Te midde van die Covid-19-pandemie het dokters by Tygerberg-hospitaal in Suid-Afrika ’n waagmoedige, minder bekende behandeling toegepas, wat nie net die ventilatortekort omseil het wat...

Muinjangue visits Omaheke health centres

1 month - 05 October 2020 | Health

Health deputy minister Esther Muinjangue paid a courtesy call on the governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate on Friday as part of her weeklong...

PEPFAR assistance to Namibia continues

1 month - 30 September 2020 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will contribute U$89 million to Namibia in 2021 to fight...

Take a breath at The Yoga Shala

1 month - 24 September 2020 | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

Latest News

Regional council completes most water...

17th of November 09:19 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays. According to a...

Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

18 hours ago | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious...

Paint before you move in!

21 hours ago | Life Style

Every homebuyer wants to add their personal touch to their property and turn their new house into a home. A great way to do this...

Mayor Kahungu bids farewell

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe final Windhoek City Council meeting for the year took place last week and also marked the endof a 5-year term of...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around...

21 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Helping to feed the nation

21 hours ago | People

One of the women behind the beloved staple of households across Namibia, Talia von Maltzahn, Operations Manager at Namib Mills (a member of Team Namibia),...

Namibia included in international diabetes...

23 hours ago | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

New development planned south of...

1 day - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 13 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Load More