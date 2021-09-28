Namibia invited to the Oscars

Telling local stories on the global stage

28 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) has extended an invitation to local film makers to submit their work in the category for the International Feature Film and or Documentary category of the organisers of the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).
The closing date for submissions is 15 October at 17:00.
Thereafter, the Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the awards.
According to the NFC, Namibia is entering a new and exciting phase in its filmmaking journey, saying that as of 2021, local filmmakers are eligible to enter a feature film and documentary features (over 40 minutes) for the Academy Awards. “This opportunity opens a new door for Namibian films; inspiring all filmmakers to reach for excellence and compete within the international film community and have their work and artistry acknowledged,” it was stated in a media release.
“Additionally we are no longer just making films for ourselves, our local and continental community, but there is a possibility to tell stories for the global stage. Namibia may not have a film to enter this year or even next year, but the opportunity is available for every filmmaker to imagine a moment when a film that they have made can be acknowledged and affirmed by their peers alongside films from all over the world.”

Requirements
The requirements to submit a film for consideration for the 2022 Oscars are as follows:
• The film must be first released in Namibia no earlier than January 1, 2021, and no later than December 31, 2021, and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven (7) consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theatre.
• Submissions must be in 35mm or 70mm film or DCP.
• The film must be advertised and exploited during its qualifying theatrical release in a manner considered normal and customary to theatrical feature distribution practices.
• Films that, in any version, receive a nontheatrical public exhibition or distribution before their first qualifying theatrical release will not be eligible for Academy Awards consideration. Non-theatrical public exhibition or distribution includes but is not limited to Broadcast and cable television; PPV/VOD; DVD distribution; Inflight airline distribution; and Internet transmission.
• The recording of the original dialogue track as well as the completed picture must be predominantly (more than 50%) in a language or languages other than English. Accurate, legible English subtitles are required.
To submit your film, follow this link: http://bit.ly/namibianoscars

