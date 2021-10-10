Namibia off the red list

The UK has removed Namibia from the so-called “red list”, which will ease travel. Photo Pixabay

Good news for the tourism industry, is that the UK has removed Namibia from the so-called “red list”, which will ease travel.

The travel easing is effective as from Monday, 11 October 2021.

The red list placement meant that people in the UK were banned from traveling to Namibia. It also meant that anyone travelling from Britain to Namibia faced a mandatory 10-day quarantine when returning home, even if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for coronavirus, which is detrimental especially to Namibia’s tourism sector.

This decision taken by Britain came after the Ministry of International Relations (MIRCO) engaged the High Commission of the United Kingdom in Windhoek, while the High Commission of Namibia in London also engaged at all levels with the UK government on this issue.

They argued that consideration should be given to the fact that the curve of infections in Namibia is clearly flattening, the proportion of severe cases and fatalities is lower in Namibia than in many other countries and that increased genome sequencing is being undertaken in Namibia.

According to MIRCO executive director Amb. Penda Naanda, the onus is now on Namibia to demonstrate that it is a safe country to travel to, a task which the Namibian tourism sector, as well MIRCO, has taken to heart.



