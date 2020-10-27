Namibia ready for Eilat!

27 October 2020 | Sports

The world watched on Sunday and Monday, as the Namibian Esports team took on the team from South Africa online in the Southern Africa Region of the Regional Tournaments for IESF’s 12th Esports World Championship.
The prize? A ticket to Eilat (Israel) to compete in the finals of the Esports World Championship early next year.
Namibia secured spots in both Tekken 7 and Dota 2. Unfortunately, although the competition was fierce, Namibia’s eFootball PES athlete lost by a narrow margin.
In Dota2, Namibia will be represented by Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer, Mauro “PoRRa07” Teles, Jurgen “Phycodamage” Teichert, Paul “APoC” Bingel and Stiaan “Iceman” van der Merwe (team captain), with Matias “Kandali” Fillemon representing Namibia in Tekken 7.
The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) sincerely thanks all their sponsors: Logitech G, Future CC and Vander Designs, as well as all the volunteers who tirelessly work to promote Esports in Namibia.

