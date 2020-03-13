Namibia receives water support

13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program.
The program will facilitate sustainable production and transfer of water resources to improve access to potable water for agricultural and industrial use. It will also enhance sanitation in rural areas and enrich institutional capacity, sustainable management and utilization. In particular, it seeks to increase access to sustainable water services from the current level of 85% and sanitation services from 54% to the universal 100% target by 2030.

A key element of the project is sanitation marketing, focusing on behavioural change. According to Gladys Wambui Gichuri, Director of the Water Development & Sanitation Department, it is critical to improve sanitation, including reducing the number of people practising open defecation.
The program will be implemented over five years and entails the construction and rehabilitation of bulk water infrastructure and associated fixtures, construction of water supply schemes and climate resilient inclusive sanitation facilities, hygiene interventions and institutional capacity building initiatives.

At completion in 2024, the interventions will directly benefit an estimated 1 million people and 250 000 indirect beneficiaries, mostly women. Rural residents will gain better health from improved environmental and sanitary conditions. Special focus will be given to vulnerable households within the program areas for improved sanitation facilities. It will also provide job opportunities and empower women and youth groups for possible business along the water and sanitation value chain.


Similar News

 

Oanob dam under investigation

3 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Reboth • [email protected] Residents of Rehoboth are worried after noticing cracks in the Oanob dam wall, however NamWater says it needs more data for a...

MTC wants to house homeless

1 week ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

No 5G for capital … yet

1 week ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Slight revenue increase for ECB

2 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19...

081Every1 expands

2 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.The project was officially launched...

Millions for electrification

2 weeks ago - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

Neighbours appeal against CoW decision

3 weeks ago - 20 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel – Neighbours of a proposed three storey dwelling in Xena Street, Windhoek, have appealed against the City of Windhoek after the municipal council...

Fibre fight continues

3 weeks ago - 17 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Although the City of Windhoek (CoW) indicated two years ago that they won’t continue allowing IT service provider Paratus to install fibre optic...

Paratus and CoW clash

3 weeks ago - 14 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda NelParatus employees who were digging trenches for fiber-optic connections in the capital yesterday, were stopped when equipment and the contractor's truck were seized by...

Airports get green light

1 month - 06 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that the operating licences of the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya...

Latest News

Namibia receives water support

13th of March 08:53 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Duitsland staan stil te midde...

16 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Namibiër wat tans in München in Duitsland woon, sê burgers weet nie meer watter kant toe nie, te midde van winkels wat...

Help clean up Reho tomorrow

16 hours ago | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) will hold a clean-up action on Friday and has urged residents to also clean their surroundings then.The clean-up campaign will...

RTC reacts to water tank...

20 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) came under fire this week after removing of a water tank that was placed in an informal...

Martha makes a clean sweep

21 hours ago | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary...

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

CPBN launches branding

21 hours ago | Business

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) launched its corporate identity in Windhoek earlier this week.Speaking at the event, deputy minister of finance Natangwe Ithete...

Bringing students and businesses together

21 hours ago | Education

Thirty exhibitors are participating in the 2020 Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) career fair, aimed at providing students and learners with information on...

Okahandja municipality books in the...

22 hours ago | Government

The Auditor General has issued an adverse audit opinion for the Okahandja municipality for the 2016/17 financial year, as its financial statements do not fairly...

Load More