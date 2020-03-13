Namibia receives water support

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program.

The program will facilitate sustainable production and transfer of water resources to improve access to potable water for agricultural and industrial use. It will also enhance sanitation in rural areas and enrich institutional capacity, sustainable management and utilization. In particular, it seeks to increase access to sustainable water services from the current level of 85% and sanitation services from 54% to the universal 100% target by 2030.



A key element of the project is sanitation marketing, focusing on behavioural change. According to Gladys Wambui Gichuri, Director of the Water Development & Sanitation Department, it is critical to improve sanitation, including reducing the number of people practising open defecation.

The program will be implemented over five years and entails the construction and rehabilitation of bulk water infrastructure and associated fixtures, construction of water supply schemes and climate resilient inclusive sanitation facilities, hygiene interventions and institutional capacity building initiatives.



At completion in 2024, the interventions will directly benefit an estimated 1 million people and 250 000 indirect beneficiaries, mostly women. Rural residents will gain better health from improved environmental and sanitary conditions. Special focus will be given to vulnerable households within the program areas for improved sanitation facilities. It will also provide job opportunities and empower women and youth groups for possible business along the water and sanitation value chain.





