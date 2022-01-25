Namibia still littered with explosives

25 January 2022 | Police

A number of explosive ordinances have been found countrywide in recent times, including the Khomas region where an 81 mm mortar and two 60 mm mortars of South African origin were reported.
However, various munitions have also been found in the Oshana (rocket propelled grenades, launchers, AK47s, a light machine gun and rusted ammunition), Ohangwena (mortars, anti-tank mines and rocket-propelled grenades), Kavango West (explosive rifle grenades), Zambezi (mortar) and Erongo (grenades, trip wire flare and empty magazines) regions.
The police said that in most cases these objects were discovered in communal fields and underground, especially while people were cultivating their fields. "Some were discovered by children when they were playing in fields," Dep. Comm. Kauna Shikwambi, Head of the Public Relations Division, said.
She added that the police continues to conduct mine awareness campaigns to education children and community members on the possible existence and dangers of these explosives,
Furthermore, the police appreciates the efforts by communities in reporting discoveries of explosive ordinances and encourages them to continue reporting these incidents to their nearest police station.

