Namibia under fire over 'arrest' of journalists

15 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]

An animal rights group with ties worldwide has condemned Namibia after two local journalists were detained by the police after they allegedly entered a farm in the Gobabis district illegally while investigating the controversial elephant auction.
Investigative journalist John Grobler (58) and 39-year-old Nrupesh Soni used a drone last Saturday afternoon to fly over the farm owned by GoHunt Namibia Safaris. However, doing so is illegal if you do not have the property owner's permission.
They were filming footage at the farm where 23 wild elephants with two newborn calves were allegedly kept after they were captured.
According to Grobler, this shows that the cows were pregnant when they were captured.
The auction and sale of elephants in Namibia has provoked strong criticism, with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism being accused of not being transparent in the matter.
News of the auction of 170 elephants came to light in December 2020 and caused a stir. Last year, 57 elephants were sold for N$5.9 million, with 42 to be exported.
However, the environment ministry did not want to release any information regarding the bidders or to which countries the elephants will be exported, for fear of retaliation from animal rights groups.
Asked about the transparency of the process, ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said they were open and transparent, but they could only provide more information once the whole process was completed, otherwise there could be legal implications.

‘Warnings’
According to police, Grobler and Soni only received warnings. However, they are facing charges of unlawful entry and the hunting of “specially protected game” without a permit.
According to the police report, the two used a drone to fly over the farm and record footage (photos and videos of elephants) without the owner's permission.
“The suspects also allegedly used the drone to intentionally disturb the specially protected game without a permit or written authorization from the Ministry of the Environment.”
After the case was reported to the police and the ministry, the journalists were intercepted at Gobabis after they left the scene, police say.
Police seized a DJI Phantom drone, equipped with an SG card containing footage of elephants on the farm.
The investigation continues.
However, Grobler says for the charge of unlawful entry to be valid, they would have to be arrested on the farm, rather than at Gobabis which is about 120km from the farm.
Grobler said he formally requested personal access to the elephants from the owner last Monday and was told he should ask the ministry. However, the ministry's office in Gobabis insisted the owner must give permission.
He also denies that they disturbed the elephants, saying they were very careful not to get too close to them but to only get evidence of their presence as well as of the calves born after the elephants were caught.
Soni, who is the founder and owner of the Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum, confirmed his involvement in the case to our sister publication, Namibian Sun, but says he only helped with the drone and footage.
He says he is currently in talks with the ministry before issuing an official statement, as he was there in his private capacity.

‘Lack of transparency’
The Elizabeth Margaret Steyn (EMS) Foundation said it is concerned about the Namibian government's lack of transparency, adding they did not understand why the capture, quarantine and export process was not done in a transparent manner and how the process had been violated if no laws had been broken.
The foundation said they could not possibly excuse the harsh manner in which the Namibian government had dealt with the journalists involved.
“The capture of free-range wild elephants is a matter of national importance, general public concern and interest. This is a topic that should make world news. It is an example of an individual who intervened by acting in the public interest and attempted to expose questionable behaviour by others.”

