Namibian business heritage captured in coffee table book
13 January 2022 | Business
The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’ success stories and their beneficial roles to the nation, both economically and socially.
Infused with a blend of different cultures, Our Heritage Namibia celebrates the concept of togetherness; the creative ideas of growth; and the inclusive spirit of harmony, compassion and generosity, which are only a few of the threads thickly woven into our cultural inheritance.
The book not only encompasses material fortunes that Namibia has accrued, the publishers also look to knit together the different players whose designs and expertise have ensured Namibia remains ‘The land of the Brave’.
Our Heritage Namibia also celebrates Namibian leaders, whose skills and guidance have led to a strengthened nation.
Moreover, the annual publication also celebrates various companies in Namibia, who through the years have continued to contribute to the development and advancement of the nation; players who keep the economy going and communities flourishing.
Heritage Branding and Marketing Namibia CC is an integrated agency that offers a marketing platform, creative design solutions and brand visibility through different media platforms.
With a footprint spreading to Botswana, the group is a seasoned team of marketing specialists that love what they do, live and breathe marketing and always look forward to meeting each client’s marketing goals by delivering cutting-edge solutions.
Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 is now available. Companies interested in being published in Volume 2 are invited to do so. Visit www.heritagebw.co.bw or their Facebook page, or contact 061 44 99 00, Jennifer Uiras at 085 763 8474 or 081 781 0032, or email [email protected]