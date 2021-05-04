Namibian cosmetics industry growing

04 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s cosmetics industry has grown considerably, with 34 businesses currently exporting cosmetics products worth over N$100 million per year, according to trade minister Lucia Iipumbu.
She noted that steady growth has been experienced, especially in the export of ingredients and health and beauty end-products, with exports increasing from N$60 million in 2016 to over N$100 million in 2019, according to the latest figures available to the ministry.
“When we zeroed in on the cosmetics sector we started with four exporters; now we are at 34. We know the difference is huge in terms of what we export versus what we import, as our cosmetic imports stand at about N$3 billion a year, but we are making progress. There is a long way to go in reversing the situation, but we are taking baby steps.”
Iipumbu last week told Parliament the ministry, although slowly, recorded progress in other sectors and will continue to capacitate and assist local businesses to not only produce goods for local consumption, but also to export these goods.

Other exports
Iipumbu noted that progress was made in the charcoal industry, with Namibia recently exporting 350 tonnes of charcoal worth N$2 million to the USA. The ministry envisages that by September 2022, the country will be able to export charcoal worth N$650 million.
Iipumbu said the “Buy local, grow Namibia” campaign launched by the ministry last year aims to stimulate retailers and ensure that they reserve shelves for products made in Namibia.
“At the beginning of the campaign various retailers were sourcing approximately 20% of their stock from local producers but when the campaign was intensified, some of them went up to 60% in sourcing from the local producers,” the minister said.
She noted that there are retailers who are not yet on board, but the ministry is working on encouraging them to support the sale of local products. – Nampa

