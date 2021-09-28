Namibian e-sports athletes ready for global games

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th Esports World Championship global finals which will take place in Eilat, Israel in November.

In CS:GO, Namibia will be represented by Andries “Fluye” Wahl (captain), Ezee “TheEzZ” Viljoen, Ilario “NoWher3” Izaks, Pieter “P9T” Kok, and Talon “Shackles” Izaks. They will go head-to-head with Team South Africa and the winner will have their spot in the limelight.

Namibia’s Tekken athlete Matias “Kandali” Fillemon, has his work cut out for him as he challenges top athletes from Congo, Djibouti and South Africa to be one of the two athletes from the African region to go through to the global finals.

Representing Namibia in eFootball PES 2021, Rashaad “Jinx” Matjila will have to fight his way through Congo, Senegal and South Africa to secure his position as one of the two athletes from the African region in the global finals.

NESA wishes each athlete the best of luck with the challenge ahead and we know they will make us proud!

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) thanks all the sponsors involved, namely Logitech G, Nanodog, and Future CC, as well as all the volunteers assisting in making this event possible.

More information on the IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship can be found online at:

Links for the footage of the Global Regional Games will be shared on NESA’s social media platforms.



