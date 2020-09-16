Namibian esport athletes selected
The team selected to represent Namibia at upcoming international test matches that will also represent the country against South Africa in online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship are:
• Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer (also Dota2 team member in 2019);
• Mauro “PoRRa07” Teles (also Dota2 team member in 2019; nominated as vice-Captain);
• Jurgen "Phycodamage" Teichert (voted Athlete of the Tournament);
• Paul "APoC" Bingel; and
• Stiaan "Iceman" van der Merwe (nominated as Captain).
The winners of the online regional competitions will go through to the finals of the Esports World Championship taking place in Eilat, Israel, in December 2020.
Saturday’s final presented the top performing athletes from the National Qualifier for Dota2 that was hosted online from 21 June to 23 July 2020. The final saw ten dedicated, motivated, and focused esports athletes from across the country compete for their respective positions on the Namibian Dota2 Team.
Supporters were welcomed by NESA’s President, Flip De Bruyn, who was also responsible for streaming the majority of the competition via the NESA YouTube channel.
During the five matches, athletes were rotated and had a fair chance for showcasing their skills. The Selection Committee had some tough decisions to make, as every athlete was on top form and precision. As the event approached the end, athletes showed nerves of steel as the team selections were announced.
This event was made possible thanks to the support of Logitech G, Future CC and Vander Designs.
More esport this weekend
This coming Saturday, NESA hosts the 2nd Qualifier for the National Tournament in eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7. Anyone is welcome to come and compete for the top positions at APS Guesthouse, 11 Robert Mugabe Avenue, Windhoek, starting at 10:00.
Participation costs N$50 per game title for NESA members and N$100 for non-members. To participate, athletes must complete an entry form and submit a copy of their passport or ID. Entry forms available online or can be requested from [email protected]
The top 3 spots for each title will win cash prizes and Namibian citizens will stand a chance to qualify for the Namibian Esports Team.
For more info, contact Flip at 0811415100 or visit their Facebook page at Nesa.Namibia or the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org