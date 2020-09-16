Namibian esport athletes selected

16 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were spread out all over the country and unable to attend an offline event in Windhoek.
The team selected to represent Namibia at upcoming international test matches that will also represent the country against South Africa in online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship are:

• Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer (also Dota2 team member in 2019);
• Mauro “PoRRa07” Teles (also Dota2 team member in 2019; nominated as vice-Captain);
• Jurgen "Phycodamage" Teichert (voted Athlete of the Tournament);
• Paul "APoC" Bingel; and
• Stiaan "Iceman" van der Merwe (nominated as Captain).

The winners of the online regional competitions will go through to the finals of the Esports World Championship taking place in Eilat, Israel, in December 2020.
Saturday’s final presented the top performing athletes from the National Qualifier for Dota2 that was hosted online from 21 June to 23 July 2020. The final saw ten dedicated, motivated, and focused esports athletes from across the country compete for their respective positions on the Namibian Dota2 Team.
Supporters were welcomed by NESA’s President, Flip De Bruyn, who was also responsible for streaming the majority of the competition via the NESA YouTube channel.
During the five matches, athletes were rotated and had a fair chance for showcasing their skills. The Selection Committee had some tough decisions to make, as every athlete was on top form and precision. As the event approached the end, athletes showed nerves of steel as the team selections were announced.
This event was made possible thanks to the support of Logitech G, Future CC and Vander Designs.

More esport this weekend
This coming Saturday, NESA hosts the 2nd Qualifier for the National Tournament in eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7. Anyone is welcome to come and compete for the top positions at APS Guesthouse, 11 Robert Mugabe Avenue, Windhoek, starting at 10:00.
Participation costs N$50 per game title for NESA members and N$100 for non-members. To participate, athletes must complete an entry form and submit a copy of their passport or ID. Entry forms available online or can be requested from [email protected]
The top 3 spots for each title will win cash prizes and Namibian citizens will stand a chance to qualify for the Namibian Esports Team.
For more info, contact Flip at 0811415100 or visit their Facebook page at Nesa.Namibia or the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org

Similar News

 

Bridge Run now includes coast

2 days ago - 15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable...

NESA in the hot seat on Saturday

6 days ago - 10 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

1 week ago - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Tara Rally off, along with other races

1 month - 11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.According...

Soccer infighting continues

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has written a letter to 16 football clubs in Namibia inviting them to apply for membership with the association to...

Highs and lows – goals galore at HopSol matches

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League continued its exciting restart with several high scoring matches over the weekend at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS),...

Miller thrilled about Olympics selection

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

Being selected by the Namibia Cycling Federation (NFC) to represent Namibia at the 2021 Olympic Games is a dream come true, national Mountain Bike (MTB)...

Nakale fun run a success

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The seventh event in the annual Tangeni Nakale Athletics Kids Fun Run was hailed a success on Saturday morning after more than 85 kids participated.The...

Virtual relay a running success

1 month - 06 August 2020 | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.A first for Namibia, the charity-based event,...

Sport awards called off

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Sports

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).The awards were scheduled for...

Latest News

International accolade for EIF

18 hours ago | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) received a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, recognising its...

US strengthens Namibian healthcare

19 hours ago | Health

The US government is supporting the ministry of health and social services through hiring 67 data clerks for the month of September. This is in...

Vroue span saam vir droogtehulp

19 hours ago | Events

“Ons is baie opgewonde om ons eerste insamelingsprojek in ’n báie lang tyd aan te bied,” sê Marcha Reed van MR Entertainment. “En dis ten...

Nakawa bids farewell

19 hours ago | People

Paul Nakawa, Air Namibia’s head of corporate communications and stakeholder management, has resigned. His last working day is 30 September 2020.Nakawa joined Air Namibia on...

Knocking out homelessness

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek...

Street resurfacing to begin soon

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

Namibian esport athletes selected

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Ozone for life!

23 hours ago | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.In a...

Which green features add value...

1 day - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Load More