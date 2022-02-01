Namibian High Court paves way for LGBTQ equality
01 February 2022 | Justice
A legal team is hard at work preparing a Supreme Court appeal that many hope will result in the historic overturning of a 20-year-old judgment that government has long wielded as justification for refusing to recognise same-sex marriages under the immigration act.
The appeal stems from the dismissal in January by three High Court judges of applications brought by two Namibians and their foreign-born spouses, who have battled for years to be afforded the same residential rights as heterosexual foreigners married to Namibians.
Their applications were dismissed, as the court felt it was bound to a two-decade-old Supreme Court judgment known as ‘Frank’, which denied that same-sex partners enjoy the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts under the immigration act.
Nonetheless, the judges unanimously issued a ruling condemning the lack of constitutional protection for gay, lesbian, trans, and queer Namibians against discrimination.
Many believe that the judgment was crafted to help boost the prospects of a successful Supreme Court appeal.
“The rights of gay and lesbian individuals have never before been acknowledged so strongly,” Dianne Hubbard of the Legal Assistance Centre said recently after a study of the ruling.
Human rights lawyer Michaela Clayton explained though the court could not provide immediate relief to the couples, “the judgement sets out compelling reasons why the Supreme Court should overturn its decision in the‘Frank matter’.”
Judges Hannelie Prinsloo, Orben Sibeya and Esi Schimming-Chase unanimously agreed that “we cannot in a functioning democracy, founded on a history such as our own, come from a system of unreasonable and irrational discrimination, to obtain freedom and independence, and then continue to irrationally and unjustifiably take away human rights of another segment of Namibian citizenry, simply because of their orientation.”
Hubbard said the judges’ inclusion of Namibia’s “painful apartheid past is extremely appropriate. Human rights should no more be denied on the basis of sexual orientation than on skin colour.”
Recognition
“The Supreme Court is not required to follow the reasoning of the High Court, but in the course of coming to its own decision, it would almost certainly give serious consideration to the views of the three-judge panel that made a unanimous decision,” Hubbard noted.
She said a review of the Frank judgment was timely and the High Court was correct to point out “many problematic issues in the ‘Frank’ judgment.”
The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) recently stressed that the High Court’s ruling amounted to a clear indictment of ‘Frank’.
The court found it was “was wrong, outdated and that it should be changed, and urged the Supreme Court to effect the change. The High Court recognised the rights of homosexual couples even though it could not affect the change.”
SALC programmes manager Anna Mmolai-Chalmers said the judgment “gives the applicants hope as they plan to approach the Higher Court”.
“It speaks to the many grounds and reasons across the region where LGBTIQ+ individuals are discriminated against and will set the tone for the work of civil society organisations in the region,” she added.
The justices emphasised that in their view the time has come “for the Namibian constitution to reflect that homosexuality is part and parcel of the fabric of our society, and that persons / human beings - in homosexual relationships are worthy of being afforded the same rights as other citizens.”
Clayton emphasised that the judgment “is of significant importance in advancing the rights of all people to dignity and to equality and freedom from discrimination, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”
Road ahead
Once the appeal is filed, the Supreme Court will grapple with two cases linked to LGBTQ equality and rights.
In October last year, in the citizenship case in which a Namibian father and his Mexican-born husband battled successfully to secure citizenship by descent for their surrogacy-born son, High Court judge Thomas Masuku emphasised that Namibia’s constitution applies to all Namibians “regardless of colour, gender, sexual orientation … ”.
Hubbard said both cases show that the Namibian courts “are beginning to acknowledge that the principles of the Namibian constitution apply to all, regardless of sexual orientation”.
Equal rights advocate Omar van Reenen said the unanimous “landmark verdict” issued this month “importantly said LGBTQ persons are human too, and are entitled to one of the most important rights in the constitution - dignity.”
They added that the community is “confident that the Supreme Court will rectify the wrong that was done in the ‘Frank’ case, which was decided 20 years ago, which basically does not recognise LGBTQ persons and their rights.”
Van Reenen said it is high time for the Supreme Court to "undo the wrongs" of the 'Frank' case, which has for long been "used by government and some church groups as a license to discriminate, to say the LGBTQ community are not welcome or recognised by law in Namibian society.”