Namibian honoured at Oxford
06 December 2021 | People
A Namibian who studied law at the University of Oxford in England, has been honoured with the Prof Surya Subedi Prize for best doctoral dissertation in 2019-2020.
Dr Ndjodi Ndeunyema won the prize for his dissertation "Interpreting Water: The Human Right to Water in the Namibian Constitution". The awarding was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result, he was honoured with it on Friday.
According to the university, the prize is awarded for the thesis that makes the most exciting original contribution to the relevant subject area and is best compiled in terms of organisation, style and presentation.
The award is coveted because all doctoral students in the faculty of law, including in criminology and socio-law studies, are eligible, the university said in a statement.
It is one of two awards for the honouring of top students resulting from a generous donation by Prof Surya Subedi, a professor of international law at the University of Leeds and an internationally renowned lawyer in London.
Subedi is an alumnus of Oxford University and obtained a doctorate in law (DPhil) in 1993, followed by a post-doctoral qualification, Doctor of Civil Law (DCL), in 2019 at that university.