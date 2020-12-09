Namibian project first for Africa

Dogs sniffing out Covid

09 December 2020 | Local News

Man’s best friend has always played a significant role in humanity’s wellbeing.
This time, a fascinating angle arose when the University of Namibia (UNAM) School of Veterinary Medicine (SoVM) recently embarked on a non-invasive pilot project, supported by the Ministry of Health, to train and deploy Covid-19 detection dogs. The dogs will assist in a unique way with the health, safety and recovery of Namibia’s economy.
The Capricorn Group, that has already donated N$5 million to the fight against Covid-19 during 2020, has committed a further N$80 000 to support this unique pilot project.
“The Capricorn Group is excited to be part of such an exciting project in collaboration with public and private institutions,” said Marlize Horn of the Capricorn Group. “The pilot project is the first of its kind in Africa. This initiative is a significant stride for Namibia and if successful, can make a significant contribution in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Situated near the Hosea Kutako International Airport, the skills within the SoVM is harnessed to train dogs to screen travellers and Namibians for Covid-19 in identified spaces such as airports, schools, harbours, sporting events and large gatherings.

How it works
The procedure consists of an underarm swab to gather moisture exuded through the pores of the skin. The dogs then sniff the samples, and so far they have never had a false negative; 98% of the selected positive samples have been Covid-19 positive.
Currently, dog trainers and handlers have successfully trained four Beagles named Beauty, Bat, Amy and Adam, who have proven themselves capable of doing the job. These dogs can be considered true heroes in the fight against Covid-19.
Symptoms can take days to develop, and many asymptomatic cases can spread the virus unknowingly. Still, this project can evolve into a fast and effective way to detect and isolate infected people, which will further curb the spread of the virus into communities.
Dr Conrad Brain, the SoVM in collaboration with Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, and esteemed medical professionals, Salomo Amadhila and Dr Laura Brandt, coordinate the collection of samples. Dr Brain says that they have already achieved great strides with this method and believe they are just scratching the surface of the capabilities of these dogs.
“The dogs have learned to identify the molecular level of the samples, and that is fantastic. We are using Beagles as the preferred breed for now, because they come across as less intimidating to the public. In the future, we want to start training dogs from the SPCA. The radius for the smell of all dogs is approximately 1.5m. Therefore, all breeds should be able to do this,” he said.

Quick work
Dr Brain also elaborated that dogs’ noses are excellent since their scent detection is 100 or more times better than those of humans. A well-trained dog can smell up to 30 to 40 different kinds of scents. They train the dogs through positive reinforcements three times a week for 4-5 hours collectively. The four-legged furry friends are also able to smell 17 people in less than 2 minutes which can contribute to overall cost-cutting for Covid testing since one dog, and its handler equals four police officers, a doctor and more people needed test for the virus.
The contribution from the Capricorn Group towards the project will enable more dogs to be trained, and also ensure they are taken care of with top of the range nutritional food that will support them throughout the project and on their off times.
Lady Pohamba Private Hospital helps the project with the evaluation of the samples.
The team from the SoVM is grateful for the support and equipment from both government and other universities.

Similar News

 

New e-portal for Windhoek residents

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2020 | Local News

The City of Windhoek recently launched a new client e-portal platform to access online statements.The e-portal is a secure, modern and easy way to access...

Roof of Africa kry meer parkeerplek

2 weeks ago - 20 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] 1 600m² sal vir die volgende vyf jaar deur die Windhoekse stadsraad aan Roof of Africa Hotel verhuur word om as parkeerarea...

Maak jou hart oop vir Tufi

2 weeks ago - 19 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Tuufillwa Ndamonako (Tufi) het toe sy maar agt maande oud was, ’n beroertegehad wat haar vir ’n maand lank in ’n koma...

Caretaker to tackle Satansloch issues

2 weeks ago - 19 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] 19 years that the Commonage Farm no. 3 (Satansloch) could not be leased due to illegalsettlers on the farm, the City of...

Take a deep breath at these urban green spaces

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarFarm Windhoek on which IJG Trails is located, is one of several green spaces in Windhoek that the city leases to private...

Why your household waste is being audited

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek has undertaken a household waste audit that continues until Friday 20November.The aim is to identify the quantity and composition...

Ontwikkelaar in sop oor advertensie

3 weeks ago - 17 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Ontwikkelaar is deur die stadsraad aangesê om ’n tweede advertensie in koerante te plaas ná die eerste sonder toestemming gedoen is en...

Council mulls over mobility project

3 weeks ago - 17 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the 2019 Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (Tumi) global urban mobility challenge wassent back for discussion during a previous Windhoek City Council meeting,...

Mayor Kahungu bids farewell

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe final Windhoek City Council meeting for the year took place last week and also marked the endof a 5-year term of...

Court investigators boost child support claims

1 month - 19 October 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]namibiansun.comThe landmark appointment last year of ten maintenance investigators to nine magistrate courts to boost child support cases, has yielded positive results with...

Latest News

Road safety campaign begins

9th of December 11:29 | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Unearthing social responsibility in Namibia’s...

9th of December 11:20 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaThe importance of the mining sector in Namibia and its contribution to our country’s economy can never be underestimated.The sector is an...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

14 minutes ago | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Safety tips for the festive...

27 minutes ago | Police

Statistics show that during holidays such as the coming festive season, there is a high or significant increase in property crimes. Criminals take advantage to...

It’s a family affair

18 hours ago | Sports

Flip de Bruyn and his family will this year attempt to complete the 373km bicycle race from Windhoek across the Khomas Hochland and the Namib...

What lies ahead for the...

18 hours ago | Economics

As we near the end of an unprecedented year, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, looks ahead and predicts yet...

A round for the motor...

18 hours ago | Banking

Dealerships and salespeople in the motor vehicle industry were awarded at Bank Windhoek’s annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek recently.The awards recognised dealerships...

Millennials opt to delay motherhood...

18 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Mauriza FredericksGrowing numbers of millennial women — those between 23 and 39 years old in 2020 — are choosing to only have children...

Tool support for CAN

18 hours ago | Society

Pupkewitz Megabuild and Marathon Tools have again teamed up to raise funds as they join the fight against cancer. This year, the two enterprises donated...

Load More