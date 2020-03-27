Namibian redhead leaves Bachelor SA

27 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Namibian contestant Andeline Wieland had to say goodbye to bachelor Marc Buckner after not receiving a rose during Thursday’s episode.
According to a media release by Mnet, all ten remaining ladies went into the rose ceremony without a rose. “Marc had only nine roses to hand out and decided to send home beautiful and bubbly, 24-year-old Andeline Wieland,” the statement read.
Andeline’s parting words were, “I know for a fact that God has an amazing man out there waiting for me, so I’m not at all worried about my future.”
She added that it sucks being on such a quest for love, and not finding it. “But I know that when I do one day, it will be an awesome moment.”
She shared her parting words on her social media page where after encouragement came flooding in, with some saying only good things await her.
Andeline says she has a quirky sense of humour and loves to crack jokes about her curvaceous body. She believes in marriage, and said she is ready to tie the knot with someone who is not threatened by her ambition, and who is not boring.
She considers herself strong-willed, independent, a ball of energy and a go-getter whose mission on Earth is to make a difference.
Andeline is studying towards her third qualification at the University of Stellenbosch, which follows a Bachelor’s degree in Drama and a postgrad in Journalism. She runs her own business, designing costume jewellery and clothes, and has a charity that helps underprivileged girls look fabulous at their matric farewells.

Similar News

 

Painting Namibia blue

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

MTC announced that it will create employment opportunities for artisans in all 14 regions with its ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project.The project scheduled to start this...

Baxu streamed globally – for free!

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants will be available globally to stream and download for free starting this weekend!The short film tells...

B.E.G drops We Back in Da Industry

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] at the end of last year, I listened to B.E.G’s sophomore offering, We Back in Da Industry, a few times before penning...

Storybook emphasizes family values

1 week ago - 16 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

A children’s book that aims to strengthen family values of love and respect was launch through thephilanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

EES and HitRadio go big!

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

One of the great unifiers in a country of so many different ethnic groups, cultures and languages as Namibia, has always been music – connecting...

Uitstalling bring hulde aan Figueira

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Flashback, ’n retrospektiewe fotografie-uitstalling deur Tony Figueira, open volgende Vrydag (20 Maart) by The Project Room.Tydens die ontstuimige vooronafhanklikheidsjare in die tagtigs en die...

The failure of a system

2 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] The intentional death of any person is always harrowing, but when the deceased is a childand it happened at the hand of...

Wernhil celebrates three decades

2 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek •[email protected] Sharing the same birthday as the country, Wernhil shopping centre is getting ready to celebrate 30 years of existence. According to Sylvia Rusch...

Kom zumba saam!

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Saterdag is die Senior Park tehuis in Pionierspark dié plek wees om te wees, met ’n energieke Zumba-geleentheid wat daar gehou word.Volgens...

Latest News

Gatherings down to 10

15 hours ago | Life Style

National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said government has reduced the number of people allowed in public gatherings to 10...

World Bank seeks innovators to...

15 hours ago | Agriculture

Did you know that investing in agricultural development is up to three times more effective for reducing poverty than doing so in any other sector?With...

For all your daily needs

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With a call on residents to stay indoors for the next 21 days, a number of businesses and restaurants are making sure...

Namibian redhead leaves Bachelor SA

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Namibian contestant Andeline Wieland had to say goodbye to bachelor Marc Buckner after not receiving a rose during Thursday’s episode. According to...

Accidents ahead of lockdown

22 hours ago | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the...

NAC reorganises operations at airports

23 hours ago | Transport

The Namibia Airports Company has reorganised operations at its airports as from 27 March to 16 April 2020, in light of the Covid-19 state of...

RFLAUN pension payouts to continue

23 hours ago | Economics

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN) has implemented operational measures to promote business continuity during the Khomas and Erongo...

Return flights for German citizens...

1 day - 27 March 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] German embassy in Namibia continues to support German citizens on their return journey. However, given the South African lockdown already in effect,...

NAMBTS needs you now!

1 day - 27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.This is due to...

Load More