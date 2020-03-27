Namibian redhead leaves Bachelor SA

Yolanda Nel - Namibian contestant Andeline Wieland had to say goodbye to bachelor Marc Buckner after not receiving a rose during Thursday’s episode.

According to a media release by Mnet, all ten remaining ladies went into the rose ceremony without a rose. “Marc had only nine roses to hand out and decided to send home beautiful and bubbly, 24-year-old Andeline Wieland,” the statement read.

Andeline’s parting words were, “I know for a fact that God has an amazing man out there waiting for me, so I’m not at all worried about my future.”

She added that it sucks being on such a quest for love, and not finding it. “But I know that when I do one day, it will be an awesome moment.”

She shared her parting words on her social media page where after encouragement came flooding in, with some saying only good things await her.

Andeline says she has a quirky sense of humour and loves to crack jokes about her curvaceous body. She believes in marriage, and said she is ready to tie the knot with someone who is not threatened by her ambition, and who is not boring.

She considers herself strong-willed, independent, a ball of energy and a go-getter whose mission on Earth is to make a difference.

Andeline is studying towards her third qualification at the University of Stellenbosch, which follows a Bachelor’s degree in Drama and a postgrad in Journalism. She runs her own business, designing costume jewellery and clothes, and has a charity that helps underprivileged girls look fabulous at their matric farewells.

