Namibian selection committee for the Oscars

Namibia aims to be represented at the Oscars in the near future. Photo Entertainment Weekly

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of Namibian creatives and cinephiles ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

The committee will solicit Namibian entries in advance of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held in March 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The NFC announced in a media statement on Tuesday that the eight-member committee consists of members with diverse demographics and is led by Obed Emvula as chairperson. The other members are Bridget Pickering, Tim Huebschle, Lize Ehlers, Abius Akwaake, Richard Pakleppa, Linda de Jager and Madryn Cosburn.

According to the statement, NFC is the only institution in the country that is eligible to submit a nomination for the Best International Feature Film Award.

“What emphasises Namibia’s promise of a global award is our determination to tell unique stories that reveal our unique realities and define us as Namibians and Africans. This is why we will not take for granted the humbling opportunity to give credible Namibian films a platform at the Oscars each year,” Emvula was quoted as saying.

