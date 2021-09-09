Namibian selection committee for the Oscars

09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of Namibian creatives and cinephiles ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.
The committee will solicit Namibian entries in advance of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held in March 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The NFC announced in a media statement on Tuesday that the eight-member committee consists of members with diverse demographics and is led by Obed Emvula as chairperson. The other members are Bridget Pickering, Tim Huebschle, Lize Ehlers, Abius Akwaake, Richard Pakleppa, Linda de Jager and Madryn Cosburn.
According to the statement, NFC is the only institution in the country that is eligible to submit a nomination for the Best International Feature Film Award.
“What emphasises Namibia’s promise of a global award is our determination to tell unique stories that reveal our unique realities and define us as Namibians and Africans. This is why we will not take for granted the humbling opportunity to give credible Namibian films a platform at the Oscars each year,” Emvula was quoted as saying.

Similar News

 

Muafangejo book launched

9th of September 12:24 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

9th of September 12:13 | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

9th of September 11:52 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Show me your JAGGA JAGGA!

6 days ago - 03 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

For quite some time people have questioned the state of kwaito. Is it still alive? Has it changed and evolved into an ama-piano or afro...

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 02 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Old-world heritage and a dash of spring

1 week ago - 01 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

SA auctioneer Strauss & Co shared details about their forthcoming live virtual sale, Impression/Expression: from Hugo Naudé to Georgina Gratrix, taking place on Tuesday, 14...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir Corné Pretorius

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die nuwe Afrikaanse kunstenaar Corné Pretorius het die afgelope jaar groot sukses behaal met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My”, “Halfvol” en “Biertjies.” Die...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

1 week ago - 30 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

International accolade for local flick

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Kapana – a film produced by the Ombetja Yehinga organisation – won the prestigious best narrative feature 2021 award at the fifth annual DC Black...

Latest News

Jentsch works up on auction

9th of September 12:13 | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

9th of September 11:52 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

9th of September 11:31 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

9th of September 11:25 | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

9th of September 11:19 | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

23 hours ago | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Big investment in local manufacturing

23 hours ago | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

City bosses want to build...

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek municipality (CoW) has decided that from now on it will be doing things itself when it comes to land service and...

Celebrating women

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Events

In celebration of Women’s month, Momentum Namibia hosts an exclusive event this Saturday, bringing women together for an impactful morning of inspirational talks, networking and...

Load More