Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

Local players performing exceptionally

In this archive image, Brave Warriors’ striker Henrico Botes fights for the ball against Swaziland defender Nkambule Sifiso during their international friendly match on 10 September 2014. Photo Nampa

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.

The Rehoboth-born player who played for Moroko Swallows, Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits in South Africa before hanging up his boots, said on Tuesday that the sky is the limit for talented young footballers.

“I am so proud of them. Peter [Shalulile] and Deon [Hotto] were absolutely fantastic at their respective clubs. Virgil [Vries] showed again that he is a top goalkeeper by dragging Swallows back to the PSL with outstanding performances for his team. Ananias Gebhardt is a regular at Baroka and Chris [Katjiukua] played a lot of games for Baroka while Maximilian Mbaeva was also regular at Arrows,” he said.

Botes added that Edward Maova unfortunately got relegated with Royal Eagles but he predicts that Lloyd Kazapua will be one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Botes stated that Shalulile is the first Namibian to be named the top goal scorer in the South African PSL and he has no doubt that the Namibian goal poacher can play regularly at any team in the PSL.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane likes versatile players and Peter can play anywhere in attack, because of his speed, guile and work rate. It is very difficult to be successful as a striker because you need your teammates to assist you on the field to score regularly, but Peter is a humble guy and I see a bright future for him,” Botes said.

He added that he would like to see Shalulile moving overseas and that a perfect fit for the player would be the French first division.

Shalulile, who plays for Highlands Park, was joint top goal scorer with Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates, with 16 goals each from 30 PSL matches played during the 2019/2020 PSL season. – Nampa

