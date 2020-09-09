Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

Local players performing exceptionally

09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.
The Rehoboth-born player who played for Moroko Swallows, Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits in South Africa before hanging up his boots, said on Tuesday that the sky is the limit for talented young footballers.
“I am so proud of them. Peter [Shalulile] and Deon [Hotto] were absolutely fantastic at their respective clubs. Virgil [Vries] showed again that he is a top goalkeeper by dragging Swallows back to the PSL with outstanding performances for his team. Ananias Gebhardt is a regular at Baroka and Chris [Katjiukua] played a lot of games for Baroka while Maximilian Mbaeva was also regular at Arrows,” he said.
Botes added that Edward Maova unfortunately got relegated with Royal Eagles but he predicts that Lloyd Kazapua will be one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Botes stated that Shalulile is the first Namibian to be named the top goal scorer in the South African PSL and he has no doubt that the Namibian goal poacher can play regularly at any team in the PSL.
“Coach Pitso Mosimane likes versatile players and Peter can play anywhere in attack, because of his speed, guile and work rate. It is very difficult to be successful as a striker because you need your teammates to assist you on the field to score regularly, but Peter is a humble guy and I see a bright future for him,” Botes said.
He added that he would like to see Shalulile moving overseas and that a perfect fit for the player would be the French first division.
Shalulile, who plays for Highlands Park, was joint top goal scorer with Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates, with 16 goals each from 30 PSL matches played during the 2019/2020 PSL season. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Tara Rally off, along with other races

4 weeks ago - 11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.According...

Soccer infighting continues

4 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has written a letter to 16 football clubs in Namibia inviting them to apply for membership with the association to...

Highs and lows – goals galore at HopSol matches

4 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League continued its exciting restart with several high scoring matches over the weekend at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS),...

Miller thrilled about Olympics selection

4 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | Sports

Being selected by the Namibia Cycling Federation (NFC) to represent Namibia at the 2021 Olympic Games is a dream come true, national Mountain Bike (MTB)...

Nakale fun run a success

4 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The seventh event in the annual Tangeni Nakale Athletics Kids Fun Run was hailed a success on Saturday morning after more than 85 kids participated.The...

Virtual relay a running success

1 month - 06 August 2020 | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.A first for Namibia, the charity-based event,...

Sport awards called off

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Sports

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).The awards were scheduled for...

No money to reward winning athletes

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Sports

The Ministry of Sports and the Namibia Sports Commission have still not awarded athletes who won silverware for the country at different competitions last year.In...

Soccer youth league off to a positive start

1 month - 03 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League kicked off again this weekend, with exciting fixtures at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Ramblers Sports Club in...

KASU kicks off this weekend

1 month - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The first rounds of the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union's (KASU) Winter Cup kick place at the Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums...

Latest News

Namibians say no to live...

9th of September 08:39 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] a thousand people have signed a petition demanding a stop to a proposed business plan that would see thousands of live farm...

Accommodation restriction scrapped for tourists

9th of September 08:18 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] has relaxed the strict requirements for travelling to the country, scrapping a previously introduced seven-day residence requirement as a form of quarantine.Tourists...

House prices soften

16 hours ago | Infrastructure

The second quarter FNB Residential property report highlights the fact that the House Price Index was down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019 to...

Know your summer vegetables

16 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiSummer is upon us, and now is the time for farmers to prepare for cultivating vegetables.Vegetables thrive if planted in the right...

No StartUp ‘facilitation’ fees -...

16 hours ago | Crime

The ministry of industrialisation and trade (MITSMED) has warned that unscrupulous individuals are soliciting funds from the public in an illicit manner to facilitate the...

Spring is in the air!

20 hours ago | Events

Good news for local flora lovers, is that there will be a guided walk in the Botanic Gardens in the capital on Saturday.According to Diana...

Namibian to head UN program

21 hours ago | People

Namibia’s former tourism director Sem Shikongo has been appointed to head the Access and Benefit-sharing Unit Thematic (ABS) at the Secretariat of the Convention of...

Shrink your carbon footprint –...

21 hours ago | Life Style

Covid-19 has awakened the world to how quickly we can change our behaviours when confronted with a crisis that threatens our very existence. Yet, once...

Con man sues government for...

21 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Hardap prison inmate and South African citizen convicted on multiple charges of fraud has filed a N$5 million lawsuit against various authorities...

Load More