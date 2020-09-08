Namibian to head UN program

Photo AZ

Namibia’s former tourism director Sem Shikongo has been appointed to head the Access and Benefit-sharing Unit Thematic (ABS) at the Secretariat of the Convention of Biological Diversity in Montreal, Canada.

Shikongo resigned from the environment, forestry and tourism ministry last month.

The executive secretary at the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity under the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, in a statement said that Shikongo is not new to the secretariat as he was one of the lead negotiators leading to the adoption of the Nagoya Protocol in 2010. Shikongo takes over from Worku Damena Yifru, who led the ABS team and functions in the interim.

Mrema said that Shikongo and his team will reach out in the coming weeks to regional groups and ABS National Focal Points to discuss opportunities, ideas and challenges, if any, of relevance to the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol.

“Shikongo will assist in moving forward the third objective of the convention and the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol in the context of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework,” she said.

