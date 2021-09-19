Namibians a nation of litterers

Complete plastic ban considered

Namibia is drowning in its own litter.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the country is drowning in its own waste of all sorts, from household and industrial waste to medical waste – all of which is harmful to humans, animals and the environment.

Shifeta was speaking at the Commemoration of World Clean-Up Day on Saturday.

In his statement read on his behalf, the minister said it concerning to government observing that Namibians are becoming used to waste to the extent that they have normalised being around filthy environments. Government is further concerned that the beautiful image of the country is being tainted by the litter spreading all over.

“We are concerned over the general health and wellbeing of our citizens. As government we are concerned about soil, water and air pollution and the effect it has on the wellbeing of our citizens. We are concerned about environmental degradation and biodiversity loss due to pollution, especially hazardous waste emanating from the health and chemical industries and the agricultural sectors,” he said.

Shifeta said Namibians should adopt sustainable lifestyles to safeguard the environment to safeguard their livelihoods.

He said that filthy surroundings attract diseases, in addition to the risk of harming the environment. “As such, areas become breeding grounds for mosquitoes which transmit diseases like malaria, and the increasing sight of litter everywhere further makes homes, towns and cities unattractive to visitors and investors, gaining a bad reputation,” he noted.

“Government through the line ministry introduced the plastic levy, and is currently considering a total ban on plastics as plastic pollution presents the greatest challenge to both terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity,” Shifeta stated.

He highlighted that it is common to spot all types of litter when travelling along national road networks across the country, and the same litter are scattered along the banks of ephemeral and perennial rivers and streams. – Nampa



