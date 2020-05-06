Namibians like to move it

Statistics indicated that at least 200 bakkies and sedans went through the roadblock at Okahandja between 14:00 and 17:00. Photo Nampa

Namibians have embraced a new sense of freedom following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

While people are being subjected to screening for coronavirus at roadblocks, which includes temperature testing and compliance with travel regulations, particularly the limit of passengers in a given motor car, Namibians are generally happy to undergo the test.

This was the general consensus by motorists travelling from different parts of the country, mainly to Windhoek, as they waited to be screened at the Okahandja roadblock from the direction of Otjiwarongo.

“The level of compliance is good,” a junior law enforcement officer told Nampa “People are really trying. Even if it is not the prescribed masks, they are wearing something to protect themselves. Most people are adhering to the limit of the number of passengers per vehicle.”

Although most of the motorists complained about the long waiting hours as some spent between one and four hours in a queue of about 100 cars, minibuses and trucks, the long wait was worth it.

“This is in the country’s best interest. The government is doing all it can to protect us. We must just obey,” said one motorist.

Another motorist complained about fatigue and indicated that the government’s screening process at checkpoints could be improved and made more efficient and sensible.

“We are being screened at all checkpoints and this does not make sense. They must just issue a certificate to indicate that people in this specific vehicle have already been checked,” he suggested.

On the day, rough Namibian Police statistics indicated that at least 200 bakkies and sedans went through the roadblock between 14:00 and 17:00.

The number of goods-carrying trucks was around 50.

Around 1 200 people were screened at the checkpoint, mostly children under the age of 10. – Nampa



