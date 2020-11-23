Namibians studying in US increases dramatically
23 November 2020 | Education
The data, released in the annual “Open Doors Report” by the US Department of State, showed that the number of Namibian students in the United States continues to increase, despite obstacles posed by Covid-19.
Of the 121 Namibian students, the report detailed that 57% are studying at the undergraduate level, 30% at the graduate level, and 13% are in non-degree programs or optional and practical training.
North Carolina, Iowa, California, New York, and Oklahoma are the top states hosting Namibian students.
The 2020 Open Doors Report also showed a record number of US students studying in Namibia, with 270 as of 2019.
“I am very encouraged to see these numbers rise again this year,” said US Ambassador Lisa Johnson. “Educational exchange between Namibia and the United States is a core part of our diplomatic engagement. We want to see these numbers continue to grow, and the US Embassy is ready to help any Namibian who wants to learn more about studying in the United States.”
The embassy’s EducationUSA program provides free advice and guidance to Namibians who want to study in the United States. The program promotes US higher education to students by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.
The embassy has a full-time EducationUSA advisor, Pinias Oscar, who guides interested students through the process of applying to US universities and colleges. “There are five basic steps to applying to US universities and colleges,” Pinias says. “They are researching your options; financing your studies; competing your application; applying for a student visa; and preparing for your departure.”
For more information, contact him at [email protected] Complete information on the steps to study in the United States is also available at https://educationusa.state.gov/