Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest hit

The WHO said of the confirmed Covid cases in Namibia, around 62% are in the 20 to 49 age bracket. Photo Pixabay

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Namibia said.

In a report released last week, the WHO said of the 69 096 confirmed cases by 15 June 2021, 42 701 are in the 20 to 49 age bracket, which constitutes the majority of the recorded cases.

The report said 11 781 cases (17%) are in the 5 to 19 year category, while the under-5-years group makes up 1 522 (2%).

It further indicated more female cases of 35 849 (52%) were recorded compared to male cases at 33 247 (48%).

The WHO also reported that 2 874 health workers have tested positive for Covid, representing 4%of total cases. It noted that 2 294 health workers were from state hospitals, 575 from private hospitals, and five from non-governmental organisations.

It also stated that all 14 regions have reported confirmed cases, with the Khomas and Erongo regions reporting the highest number at 26 773 (39%) and 10 737 (16%) respectively.

The WHO indicated challenges of non-adherence to Covid-19 infections prevention and control measures by the general public and recommended that government continues giving awareness on the importance of adhering to these measures. – Nampa

