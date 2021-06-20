Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest hit

20 June 2021 | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Namibia said.
In a report released last week, the WHO said of the 69 096 confirmed cases by 15 June 2021, 42 701 are in the 20 to 49 age bracket, which constitutes the majority of the recorded cases.
The report said 11 781 cases (17%) are in the 5 to 19 year category, while the under-5-years group makes up 1 522 (2%).
It further indicated more female cases of 35 849 (52%) were recorded compared to male cases at 33 247 (48%).
The WHO also reported that 2 874 health workers have tested positive for Covid, representing 4%of total cases. It noted that 2 294 health workers were from state hospitals, 575 from private hospitals, and five from non-governmental organisations.
It also stated that all 14 regions have reported confirmed cases, with the Khomas and Erongo regions reporting the highest number at 26 773 (39%) and 10 737 (16%) respectively.
The WHO indicated challenges of non-adherence to Covid-19 infections prevention and control measures by the general public and recommended that government continues giving awareness on the importance of adhering to these measures. – Nampa

Similar News

 

First couple to be jabbed in June

17 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

4 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the...

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

4 days ago - 16 June 2021 | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

More ventilators for MoHSS

6 days ago - 15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

Covid and cancer: What to do

6 days ago - 14 June 2021 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

PPE for healthcare workers

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The US government donated medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies worth N$4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The equipment has...

Another ALI cohort graduates

1 week ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health

1 week ago - 08 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

It’s time for action

2 weeks ago - 02 June 2021 | Health

28 May marked the fourth official annual commemoration and celebration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day (MHHD) in Namibia.This year the celebration took place in...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation – Shangula

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

Latest News

Climate change investment needed now

1 hour ago | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

First couple to be jabbed...

17 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

23 hours ago | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Tributes pour in for man...

23 hours ago | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest...

23 hours ago | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health...

Miller cycling up a storm...

2 days ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Are you being overcharged?

2 days ago - 18 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marvin DanielsIt’s been more than a year since Namibia reported its first confirmed Covid-19 positive case in March 2020. Since then, the pandemic...

Charcoal activities unleash large-scale bush...

4 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] bush fires allegedly sparked by charcoal burning operations have razed around 35 000 hectares of grassland to the ground across seven farms...

Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

4 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling...

Load More