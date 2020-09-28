Namibia's children celebrated

Access to child-friendly justice in Namibia during Covid-19

28 September 2020 | Events

Namibia, through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, celebrates the day of the Namibian Child today, reflecting on the challenges faced by children who find themselves in conflict with the law to pave a way to ensure access to a child-friendly justice system in the country.
To commemorate the day, minister Doreen Sioka said, “A child-friendly justice system should ensure that the best interests of the child are given primary consideration. It should be a system that better serves and protects all children irrespective of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.”
Despite the adoption of laws that are specific to children by African governments and the considerable investment into their protection, for several reasons, scores of children are still unable to access or benefit from child-friendly justice systems in a meaningful way.
Global reports indicate that more than 1 million children worldwide are lawfully detained by law enforcement agencies. In many prisons and institutions, children and young persons are often denied the right to medical care, education, safety and protection and individual development.
Government’s commitment to building a child-friendly justice system is evident through the enactment of the Child Care and Protection Act. (Act No. 3 of 2015) that recognises fundamental principles of a child-friendly justice system.
The act is in line with the Convention of the Rights on the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of Children, has resulted in various capacity development exercises of all key government official to ensure that the fundamental principles of child-friendly justice system contained in the Act, are adhered to.

‘Lifelong impact’
“When a child is believed to have committed a crime, the way the justice system responds can have a lifelong impact – positive or negative,” said Rachel Odede, UNICEF representative to Namibia. “Following the principles established by the Convention on the Rights of a Child, we need to treat children with care, sensitivity and respect throughout any procedure or case, with special attention for their wellbeing and needs, and with full respect for their physical and psychological integrity, irrespective of their capacity or legal status. This calls for our individual and collective effort especially during emergencies such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
To address some of these challenges, in line with the implementation of the Child Care and Protection Act, (Act No 3 of 2015), this year in June, the Namibian Police Force in partnership with the ministry of justice and the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare embarked on a training for law enforcement officials. The training was supported by UNICEF aimed at equipping them, as well as other officials in their response to child protection issues, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar News

 

Covid-19 kills Hats & Roses

23 hours ago | Events

The annual Cancer Association of Namibia Hats & Roses ladies event scheduled for the first Saturday of October in Windhoek, followed by a second event...

Vroue span saam vir droogtehulp

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Events

“Ons is baie opgewonde om ons eerste insamelingsprojek in ’n báie lang tyd aan te bied,” sê Marcha Reed van MR Entertainment. “En dis ten...

Knockout Project gets more support

2 weeks ago - 11 September 2020 | Events

MTC and Shoprite Namibia have come out in support of the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness, by pledging N$50 000 each towards their chosen personalities.This...

Spring is in the air!

3 weeks ago - 08 September 2020 | Events

Good news for local flora lovers, is that there will be a guided walk in the Botanic Gardens in the capital on Saturday.According to Diana...

Community broadcasters collaborate

1 month - 20 August 2020 | Events

The Namibia Community Broadcasters Network (NCBN) recently hosted an online listening session through its coordination centre to share with online listeners insights into what and...

Another boost for Knockout Project

1 month - 19 August 2020 | Events

Thanks to N$50 000 each from Namib Mills, NamibRe and Huawei, the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness has received another boost.This is the second edition...

Facelift for Namibia Tourism Expo

1 month - 17 August 2020 | Events

The 2020 Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) takes place at the SKW in the capital from 4 to 7 November 2020.The NTE, which continues to be...

Walk about with BOTSOC

3 months ago - 09 June 2020 | Events

After an absence of many months, the Botanic Society (BOTSOC) is very excited about finally hosting another guided walk at the Botanic Gardens in Windhoek...

Mining expo cancelled

3 months ago - 02 June 2020 | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Oktoberfest off the cards – for now

4 months ago - 20 May 2020 | Events

There’s no Windhoek Oktoberfest to look forward to this year, with organisers announcing the cancellation of the annual event, which would have taken place on...

Latest News

Omboga powdered spinach soup hits...

2 hours ago | Business

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling...

Erindi goes global

19 hours ago | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Schools MTB league off to...

19 hours ago | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

Namibia's children celebrated

23 hours ago | Events

Namibia, through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, celebrates the day of...

Covid-19 kills Hats & Roses

23 hours ago | Events

The annual Cancer Association of Namibia Hats & Roses ladies event scheduled for the first Saturday of October in Windhoek, followed by a second event...

HOPE Fund ICU monitors for...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last...

Access to information essential

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) is commemorated today (28 September) under the theme “Access to Information - Saving lives,...

Converting a garage into a...

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

As an unfortunate by-product of the lockdown, many households have been forced to combine owing to a loss of income.To cut costs, the easiest solution...

Police warn of car scammers

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Crime

NamPol has again warned members of the public about a syndicated seen on social media advertising second-hand vehicles for between N$15 000 and N$20 000...

Load More