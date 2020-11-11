Namibia’s ECB second best in Africa

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.

This announcement was made by the African Development Bank (AfDB) that conducts the Electricity Regulatory Index (ERI) for Africa every year. The ERI is a composite index that measures the level of development of electricity sector regulatory frameworks in African countries against international standards and best practice.

It comprises three pillars, namely Regulatory Governance Index (RGI), Regulatory Substance Index (RSI) and Regulatory Outcome Index (ROI).

Uganda performed better than Namibia on the RGI and RSI; however, Namibia outperformed Uganda on the ROI thanks to the existence of regulatory targets set by legislation and Quality of Service (QoS) indicators.

Tanzania, Zambia and Kenya complete the top five performers on the continent.

In the same breath, the ECB was recently ranked number 2 in the Sub-Saharan African region by Fitch Ratings for its regulatory effectiveness and sector development.

