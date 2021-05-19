Namibia’s LGBTQ equality reckoning
19 May 2021 | Justice
The Namibian government’s dismissal of accusations of state-sanctioned homophobia is increasingly being tested by a proliferation of LGBTQ related lawsuits brought by families and individuals demanding equal rights under Namibian law.
In 2021 alone, nine lawsuits were dealt with or remain on the roll at the Windhoek High Court related to LGBTQ equality issues. One case is being appealed at the Supreme Court after an unsuccessful bid for domicile by a Mexican married to a Namibian citizen. The same family have lodged three separate cases related to their rights to exist as a family in Namibia.
These cases are testing the fragile veil of government’s assurances of equal treatment of the LGBTQ community.
The start of Thursday’s watershed same-sex marriage trial that pits two Namibian citizens who were married to same-sex partners outside of Namibia’s borders, in South Africa and Germany, against immigration authorities and government, is one of the latest tests.
The landmark trial will take place in front of a full-bench of three High Court justices – Judges Esi Shimming-Chase, Hannelie Prinsloo and Orben Sibeya – who will be tasked to rule on whether Namibia’s immigration control act should recognise same-sex unions that were validly concluded in countries where marriage is not the sole right of heterosexual couples.
Flaming the fire
The staunch refusal of Home Affairs for the past two months to allow baby twins Paula and Maya Delgado Lühl to return to Namibia has added fire to an already decades long battle by the LGBTQ community for equal rights. This week the ministry relented, and issued emergency travel documents as per the family’s request more than two months ago.
Since then, the fight to #BringPaulaandMayaHome has led to international headlines, protests, petitions and mounting pressure on government to prove their commitment to equal protection for all Namibians.
Today’s trial is the first of its kind in Namibia. It pits Namibian Anette Seiler-Lilles and her German spouse Anita Seiler-Lilles, and Namibian Johann Potgieter and his husband Daniel Digashu, against immigration authorities in a fight to be granted the right to live as a family in Namibia. They argue that the marriages of heterosexual couples concluded outside of Namibia are recognised, and foreign spouses are granted residential rights. The fact that they are denied these same rights is unconstitutional and outright discrimination, they argue.
Dianne Hubbard of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) said that the case is not about legalising same-sex marriages in Namibia per se. “It is about the interpretation of Namibia’s immigration control act. The two couples are seeking to have their same-sex marriages, validly concluded outside of Namibia under the laws of other countries, recognised for the very narrow purpose of being able to live together as a family in Namibia.”
She underlined: “It would be possible for the court to do this without making any decision on whether or not same-sex marriages must be allowed to take place within Namibia under Namibian law.”
Other cases
Meanwhile, two other cases involving Namibians and their same-sex foreign spouses have been registered at the Windhoek High Court. Both cases have been paused, pending the outcome of the current case.
They involve Namibian Pascale Henke and South Africa Jennifer du Toit, and South Africa Michael Smolinksy and his Namibian husband Andreas Gerdes.
Hubbard underlined that many countries recognise marriages or adoptions that take place elsewhere for the purpose such as immigration, without changing local laws. The issue could come down to the court’s interpretation of what does or does not “violate public policy”.
Hubbard underlined that “given that many democratic countries recognise same-sex marriage, I do not believe that it would be easy for Namibia to maintain that same-sex marriages are against public policy in these times”.
South African Reverend Laurie Gaum, a human rights advocate and gay minister in the Dutch Reformed Church, said the same-sex marriage case presents an “historic opportunity” for Namibia. “The country simply needs to respond to the reality coming its way and create the best legal framework for it. Although it may cause discomfort to be confronted with that which one hasn’t had sufficient exposure to or knowledge of, is an invitation to create more equality in a non-discriminatory society.”
Watershed
The outcome of the trial could potentially have long-lasting ramifications for Namibia’s LGBTQ community, and pave the way for laws to be adapted to be in line with the constitutional promise of equality for all.
Hubbard explained that while a court cannot change a country’s laws, it can declare a law unconstitutional and strike it down, or interpret a word or a provision in a law in a specific way to make it constitutional.
Moreover, a court can give parliament a timeframe for adapting a law to make it compliant with the constitution. “Parliament is our legislative body, but the role of the courts is to make sure that all laws are consistent with the constitution. Our constitution gives the courts that power and duty. This is part of the checks and balances of a democratic government.”
Equal Rights advocate Linda Bauman said all the cases before the courts boost the long and at times arduous fight for equality. “These cases can benefit the broader spectrum of human rights and overturn the 30 years of lack of recognition from Namibia on the protections and existence of the LGBTQ community. These cases will amplify dialogue within all spheres of the country.”