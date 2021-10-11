Namibia’s Regto David honoured in Dubai

11 October 2021 | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa Dubai Global Honours event that was staged at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai recently.
This event saw over 200 global leaders, captains of industry, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and small business owners gather from all over the world.
Africa Dubai Global Honours is a development of programs and initiatives that advance and seek comprehensive pathways towards sustainable development and growth in a community via trade and investment opportunities, and cross border alliances by accessing partnerships globally.
According to awards founder Dr Hillary Emoh, this event offers global networking opportunities for cross country collaboration and partnerships. “This event provides global brand positioning, exposure and unravelled networking opportunities. We convene a world class platform for strategic business partnerships between countries on both sides of the investment business performance equation,” he said.
With close to a decade of entrepreneurial experience, and as a lawyer by academic standards, RND Holdings is a 100% Namibian youth-owned holdings company and employment creator with a diversified portfolio of innovative business subsidiaries in Namibia and South Africa.
With various service offerings, RND Holdings has managed to create job opportunities for many Namibian youth.
Upon accepting the award, Regto credited determination and perseverance as a main driving force to set standards, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community.
“With such a small population, it is imperative for all of us to lend a helping hand and make a change. As much as we are scaling as a business, any company can contribute to society. We have been hard hit by the pandemic yet earlier this year we reached out to the less privileged communities in Namibia.
“Assistance is not rendered for recognition, but when another part of the world acknowledges this noble deed, it allows us to embrace and advocate to our peers to follow suite. We commend the organisers of this awards and thank them for such a warm reception despite a global pandemic,” he said.

